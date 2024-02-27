Who is Tori from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS Australia bride Tori Adams. Picture: Instagram/@torileighadams/Nine

By Hope Wilson

How old is Tori from Married At First Sight Australia, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight Australia is back in 2024 for season eleven as brand new brides and grooms marry a complete stranger.

One of the brides this year is 27-year-old Business Development Manager Tori Adams. MAFS experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, have paired Tori with 34-year-old personal trainer Jack Dunkley.

The pair had an interesting start to their marriage, with Jack admitting that he wasn't immediately attracted Tori upon meeting her at the alter. But as they continue in the experiment, will Tori and Jack make it to Final Vows? Or will their marriage crumble before it's even begun.

How old is Married At First Sight Australia's Tori, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Tori Adams is looking for her perfect partner on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Tori?

Tori from MAFS Australia is 27-years-old.

She has described her ideal man as being: "An alpha male who is not intimidated by a strong woman. He must be masculine, fit, career-focused, driven, tidy, emotionally intelligent and a good communicator."

What is Tori's job?

Tori is a Business Development Manager from Victoria. She's described as being "fiercely independent" and looking for someone on the "same wavelength" as her.

Tori Adams is one of the MAFS Australia brides. Picture: Instagram/@torileighadams

What is Tori's Instagram?

Tori from MAFS Australia does have Instagram and fans can follow her @torileighadams. She often posts images with her family as well as trips abroad.

