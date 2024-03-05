Who is Jack from MAFS Australia's ex-girlfriend and what happened between them?

What really happened between Jack and his ex-girlfriend? Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Jack's ex-girlfriend Courtney Jade has claimed the Married At First Sight Australia groom lied and told her he was moving overseas - when he was really marrying a stranger on MAFS.

Married At First Sight Australia's most controversial participant of season 11 Jack has come under fire from his ex-girlfriend who claims he lied to her about appearing on the hit reality TV show.

Prior to appearing on MAFS and marrying Tori, Jack was in a relationship with Courtney Jade - a romance he says was "casual" and more of a "friends-with-benefits" situation - despite her claims they were in a meaningful relationship.

During the first dinner party of MAFS, Jack comes under fire from the rest of the cast as they are all made aware of Courtney's claims through an article that was published at the time of filming.

Jack is ready to defend himself against the criticism and brands his ex "a bit of a crazy" and a "disgruntled ex", comments she has not taken lightly since seeing them air on TV.

Jack's ex-girlfriend claimed he told her he was moving overseas before starting the Married At First Sight experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

So what actually happened between Jack and his ex-girlfriend and what are her claims?

Jack's ex Courtney Jade first came out with her claims against the MAFS groom in August 2023 when she saw leaked photographs of her ex marrying bride Tori.

At the time, Courtney told The Wash that Jack had broken up with her a month prior and told her he was moving overseas for work. Instead, he was appearing on Married At First Sight.

Tori choose to look past Jack's ex-girlfriend's claims at the dinner party. Picture: Channel Nine

After the first dinner party episode aired in Australia, Courtney took to Instagram where she hit back: "I don't deserve to be portrayed the way I have been.

"I have every right to defend my character by those who claim to know me. For something so meaningful to be disregarded like nothing... All I can do now is put my armour on and fight a battle I never wanted."

Following this, she opened up to the Daily Mail Australia about how difficult it has been seeing her ex-boyfriend on MAFS.

"It's been a very hard time in my life. One that I don't wish on anyone," she said: "I hope this doesn't continue to happen to other people. It was a horrible experience and not something I want to talk about."

Courtney went on: "It's one thing to go through a breakup, but it's another thing to have to relive it on nationwide TV and talk about it.

"Enjoy watching the fame hungry humans that ruin lives and create nothing but pain. I am embarrassed by the world we live in and am absolutely mortified by my experience."

Jack's ex-girlfriend has recently claimed she slept with the MAFS groom following the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

During the first commitment ceremony expert John Aiken quizzed Jack on his ex-girlfriend's claims, to which he finally admitted he had applied to be on the show while still with his ex, defending himself by saying: "It wasn't serious, it was a weekend friends with benefits, it was of no significance, it was a casual relationship."

So how did Tori feel about all of this? Well, at that same commitment ceremony, she admitted she was not bothered by this admission. The bride told the experts: "What he was doing the morning of his wedding and beyond is my concern. What he was doing the night before I, to be brutally honest, couldn't give a f**k."

Married At First Sight's Jack claimed his ex is 'a little bit of a crazy'. Picture: Jack Dunkley / Instagram

More recently, Courtney has come out with more shocking claims that she has slept with Jack since he finished filming MAFS.

Sharing the information on her Instagram, Courtney wrote: “When he says he’s into his wife but he comes home and sleeps with me and proceeds to break my heart again. Spoiler alert media come at me.

“I shouldn’t have done it but I did not knowing the disrespect or outcome of this show lessons were learnt.”

She added: "Tori knows and doesn't care so enjoy my seconds. Yall know nothing. Disgruntled ex on the move."