MAFS Australia's Eden exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Eden dropped the bombshell that Sara had met up with her ex-boyfriend during the Married At First Sight experiment after struggling with the information at the couples retreat.

MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim are set for an explosive fallout after Eden revealed to the cameras the bride had met up with her ex-boyfriend for dinner.

During the couples retreat, amongst the drama between Lauren, Timothy, Jack and Tori, Eden admitted to the producers that she was struggling with a secrets, bursting into tears during a cosy night round the fire with her co-stars.

Jayden's wife told the cameras that she was feeling "uncomfortable and anxious" after receiving a text from bride Sara with some shocking information.

She said: "I've been put in a position where I either share the information and lose all the friendships I have in here, or I keep it to myself and then I probably lose my relationship with Jayden for lying to him."

Eden was left emotional when she revealed what she knew about Sara meeting up with her ex-boyfriend. Picture: Channel Nine

She added that she felt "so guilty" and worried that if she goes public with this information that the rest of the MAFS participants will "hate her".

Eventually, Eden opens up to husband Jayden, telling him: "Someone in the experiment sent me a text asking me to borrow some clothes...because she was seeing her ex-boyfriend for dinner. It's Sara."

Jayden stepped in to help Eden work out what to do, telling her: "Even if nothing happened, meeting up with your ex partner behind your husband's back is a form of cheating."

He added: "It's wrong no matter which way you put it."

Sara and Tim's relationship is set to hit the rocks as Eden shares the shocking news. Picture: Channel Nine

Sara is set to face the music from the group when she is exposed at the dinner party, airing on Wednesday night.

The bride has previously opened up on the show about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, revealing that even though he was unfaithful she continued to go back to him.

When husband Tim admitted on their wedding day that he had recently split from his ex-girlfriend, Sara worried he was not over her as "she knows" what it is like to pretend.