Who is Tim from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia star Tim Calwell is one of the grooms. Picture: Instagram/@timcalwell/Nine

Everything you need to know about Tim from Married At First Sight Australia, from his age to his job and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia is back on our screens for season 11, as we get to see the 2024 brides and grooms meet for the very first time.

One of the cast members looking for love is 31-year-old business owner Tim Calwell. Hand selected by the MAFS Australia experts, Tim has been partnered with 29-year-old nutritionist Sara Mesa.

Upon meeting for the first time, sparks flew between the pair. However the mood soon changed when Tim revealed he had only recently split from his ex-girlfriend six months ago, and was even planning on proposing to her! As their relationship progresses, fans are eagerly watching to see if these two make it to the end.

How old is Married At First Sight Australia's Tim, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Tim Calwell was matched with Sara Mesa on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Tim and what is his job?

Tim Calwell is a 31-year-old Online Business Owner and one of the cast members on Married At First Sight Australia 2024.

The passionate entrepreneur is keen to grow his company and eventually open up a school in Ethiopia, where his sister was adopted from.

Where is Tim from?

Tim Calwell is from Queensland, but has lived in numerous countries before putting down roots on the Gold Coast.

The groom has travelled around the world, living in Colombia, Melbourne, Thailand and Bali, before finally settling in the Sunshine State.

Prior to taking part in the experiment, Tim revealed that his ideal partner would be: "Funny, emotionally stable and a great conversationalist who exudes feminine energy."

Read more: Who is Jayden from MAFS Australia? His age, brother, Instagram and kickboxing career revealed

Read more: Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Tim Calwell and Sara Mesa are one of the Married At First Sight Australia couples. Picture: Nine

What is Tim's Instagram?

Married At First Sight Australia star Tim's Instagram is @timcalwell. He often posts pictures of his travels across the globe, as well as nights out with friends.

Tim has also shared images of his time in the experiment, with behind the scenes posts of his honeymoon with Sara.

Read more: Who is Timothy from MAFS Australia? His age, business, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Andrea on MAFS Australia? Age, children, job and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Lauren from MAFS Australia? Bride's age, job, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed