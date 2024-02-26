Who is Sara from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia's Sara as she weds Tim. Picture: Channel Nine / Sara Mesa - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia bride Sara from her age to her job and more.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 stars bride Sara Mesa, a Columbian-born nutritionist from New South Wales who is set up with online business owner Tim by the experts.

Sara and Tim's romance across the series will not be plain sailing, with the fiery 29-year-old and her husband coming to blows over a number of issues, including trust and communication.

On their wedding day, Tim and Sara connected immediately before he shocked her with the revelation that he was planning to propose to his ex-girlfriend this year before they broke up - just six months before appearing on Married At First Sight and wedding Sara.

As the UK watch Sara and Tim's relationship unfold, here's everything you need to know about the bride:

Married At First Sight bride Sara is a nutritionist from New South Wales . Picture: Sara Messy / Instagram

How old is Sara and what is her job?

Sara Mesa is a 29-year-old nutritionist from New South Wales and one of the brides of Married At First Sight Australia 2024.

On MAFS season 11, Sara marries business owner Tim from Queensland with the pair hitting it off instantly on their wedding day after connecting over their shared values and love of travelling.

Their marriage does not go off without a hitch, however, with the pair struggling throughout the series with their trust issues.

Where is Sara from?

Sara Mesa was born and raised in Columbia before moving to Canada when she was still young. She can speak Spanish and was impressed that her husband Tim delivered a few lines in the language on their wedding day!

Sara have been living in Australia, New South Wales, for the past eight years and describes herself as "an independent Latina woman with a big personality."

Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim were swept away with one another as they met for the first time at the alter. Picture: Channel Nine

Does Sara have Instagram?

Sara from Married At First Sight Australia does have Instagram and you can follow her under the handle @saramessy.

Over her social media, Sara is often posting pictures from luxury holidays, meals with friends and her impeccably stylish outfits.