Where is MAFS Australia filmed? Wedding, honeymoon, apartment and dinner party locations revealed

MAFS Australia 2024 filming locations have been revealed. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Full list of where the weddings, honeymoons, apartments and dinner parties are filmed on MAFS Australia 2024.

Married At First Sight Australia has a brand new cast for an explosive 11th season full of drama.

Relationship gurus Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aikin, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, will be giving out productive advice to the couples, as they attempt to form a connection with their new spouse.

With the weddings getting underway, soon we'll see the couples embark on their honeymoons before moving in together and taking part in the iconic dinner parties.

Where were the MAFS Australia weddings, honeymoons, apartments and dinner parties filmed?

MAFS Australia will begin in February. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia wedding locations

Married At First Sight Australia know how to do weddings, and the 2024 ceremonies are not holding back.

Here is a full list of the Married At First Sight wedding venues:

Cassandra and Tristan were married at the the St George Sailing Club in Botany Bay.

the St George Sailing Club in Botany Bay. Sara and Tim were wed aboard the Starship Sydney which toured around the Sydney Harbour.

Tori and Jack got married at a Gothic Revival home named 'Swifts' in Darling Point, Sydney.

Lucinda and Timothy tied the knot at Rosewood Estate, Queensland.

Natalie and Collins said 'I do' at Deckhouse﻿ Woolwich in New South Wales.

Eden and Jayden saw their wedding at Braeside Estate in Queensland.

Ellie and Ben got married on Maroubra beach.

Lauren and Jonathan tied the knot at Kwila Lodge on the Gold Coast.

Andrea and Richard exchanged vows at The Grounds Estate in Mount Tamborine, Queensland.

Andrea and Richard were married in Queensland. Picture: Nine

MAFS Australia honeymoon locations

Some of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast stayed in Oz for their honeymoon, however others ventured further afield.

Here is where the MAFS Australia 2024 couples went on their honeymoons:

Collins and Natalie went to Broome, a town in Australia.

Lauren and Jonathan honeymooned in Queensland.

Andrea and Richard spent their honeymoon in Victoria.

Tori and Jack flew to Vanuatu.

Vanuatu. Eden and Jayden holidayed in Whitsundays.

Lucinda and Timothy visited Gold Coast Hinterland.

Sara and Tim spent their honeymoon at the Nanuku Resort in Fiji.

Cassandra and Tristan stayed in McLaren Vale.

The couples all went on a honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Where are the MAFS Australia apartments?

The Married At First Sight Australia apartments are located at the Skye Suites Green Square hotel complex in Sydney.

All of the MAFS couples stay in the apartment complex, meaning they are only a few doors away from their fellow brides and grooms.

According to the MailOnline, visitors to the hotel can expect to fork out around $530 a night for a couples room. The luxurious hotel boasts a five-star fitness centre, infinity pool and spa, 24-hour concierge service and a balcony and lounge within the rooms.

MAFS Australia is filmed in Sydney. Pictured the couples in the apartment. Picture: Nine

Where are the MAFS Australia dinner parties filmed?

Whilst the MAFS Australia dinner parties look glamorous, the location of them is less so. That's because the Married At First Sight Australia dinner parties are actually filmed in a converted warehouse.

The 1,200 sqm loft is found in the Sydney suburb of Lilyfield and is transformed into a glorious venue for the dramatic dinner parties.

