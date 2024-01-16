MAFS Australia groom pulls out of show just days before his wedding

16 January 2024, 12:24

Simon got cold feet just days before he was meant to marry a stranger on MAFS Australia
Simon got cold feet just days before he was meant to marry a stranger on MAFS Australia. Picture: E4 / Channel 9
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia was almost derailed by the groom's last minute decision to quit the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia was reportedly thrown into chaos when 36-year-old groom Simon Flocco quit the show just days before his wedding.

Married At First Sight is set to start airing in Australia at the end of the month, with a host of new brides and grooms revealed last week.

Among them was marketing manager Simon, however, his poorly photoshopped image left fans asking questions.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Channel Nine had to digitally insert the groom into the photo after he dramatically quit MAFS just days before his wedding.

Married At First Sight Australia groom Simon dropped out of the show days before his wedding
Married At First Sight Australia groom Simon dropped out of the show days before his wedding. Picture: Channel Nine

Since then, the groom has revealed his reasons for backing out of the wedding, telling the publication: "MAFS wasn't what I thought I wanted at this point in my life, that's all."

He added: "I just felt bad for whoever they set me up with. I did initially leave, but they managed to coax me back... I gotta look out for myself."

Simon's future husband, who he would have married, is reportedly later set-up with a new groom halfway through the series.

MAFS Australia first look revealed ahead of new series

It has been reported that Simon's decision to leave the show caused chaos for the production team, with an insider saying: "It's complete and utter chaos! Simon leaving was a blindside. Everyone's been running around like headless chickens trying to salvage the situation."

Another source told the publication: "He kept having doubts, expressing his discomfort. Producers, hungry for a groundbreaking narrative, persuaded him to stick around. That's why he was at the bucks."

It is believed Simon will appear at the beginning of the show where he introduces himself before attending the stag do with the other grooms.

MAFS Australia will start on Monday 29th January 2024 on Channel Nine and will later air in the UK on E4. The channel are yet to announce when the series will arrive here.

Read more:

