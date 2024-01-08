When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

8 January 2024, 17:29

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?
When does MAFS Australia start in the UK? Picture: Channel 9 / 9Now
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia is back in 2024 with season 11 - here's when it will be on TV in the UK.

Married At First Sight Australia will return this year for season 11 of the hit reality show as a new handful of singletons put their faith in the experts to find them love.

The MAFS Australia experts - Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken - will be back to help the cast through awkward weddings, dramatic dinner parties and emotional commitment ceremonies.

Following the end of Married At First Sight UK in 2023, fans of MAFS are eagerly waiting for the Australian version to arrive on E4 after it is done airing down under.

With MAFS Australia set to start very soon, there won't be too long to wait for the show to arrive in the UK.

Married At First Sight Australia will be back in 2024 for season 11
Married At First Sight Australia will be back in 2024 for season 11. Picture: Channel 9 / 9Now

When does MAFS Australia start?

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 will start on Monday 29th January at 7:30pm, airing only in Australia from this date on Channel 9 and 9Now.

People in the UK will not be able to watch the series until it starts to air on E4, which will happen a few months later.

Channel 9 and 9Now is not available in the UK, so be careful not to stumble over spoilers online.

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 will start airing in the UK on Monday, 6th March on E4 at 7:30pm.

The show will also be available to catch-up on All4 from this date.

It is currently unknown how long the series will run for and when the final commitment ceremonies will take place as well as the reunion.

Married At First Sight Australia to come to E4

Who is on MAFS Australia 2024?

Ahead of Married At First Sight Australia starting in a matter of days, the cast has been revealed to viewers:

- Andrea, 51

- Tim, 30

- Tristan, 29

- Lucinda, 43

- Eden, 28

- Jonathan, 39

- Natalie, 32

- Cassandra, 30

- Lauren, 31

- Jack, 34

- Richard, 62

- Tori, 27

- Ellie, 32

- Jayden, 26

- Sara, 29

MAFS expert Mel has already spoken about the diversity of this year's Australian cast, especially when it comes to age.

She previously told Heart: "This will be the most diverse group of people in Australia that we have ever had.

"I think we're taking a leaf out of the UK version's book, particularly around age. In the Aussie one we have a guy who's 64, we've got three people in their sort of late 40's early 50's, which is really different for us."

Mel revealed that this change in casting has made for an interesting series, telling us: “All of a sudden we have these elders in the group, some of them with wisdom and some of them not so much. In fact some of them could learn a lot from the millennials in the group. So it’s fascinating.”

