Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

By Naomi Bartram

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? All the drama that happened after series 11...

Married at First Sight Australia 2023 has been giving us some series drama this year, with more couples than ever deciding to leave the show.

After airing Down Under back in January, the show kicked off a few weeks ago in the UK and the couples have been getting to know one another.

But since series 11 was actually filmed last year and the final has already taken place, viewers have been wondering what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

So which MAFS Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here’s an investigation into their relationships…

Tahnee and Ollie - STILL TOGETHER

Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS Australia are still together. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Yes, the golden couple of MAFS Australia season 11 are still together and have continued to go from strength to strength away from the experiment.

According to reports, the couple have even signed a 12 month lease on a house in Sydney and have moved in together, but not before finding out they are actually related.

Melinda and Layton - STILL TOGETHER

Melinda and Layton are still together. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

We can all take a sigh of relief because Melinda and Layton are still together after a rocky time on MAFS Australia.

After making it all the way to the final vow ceremony, they decided to give their marriage a chance.

Layton - who has a very hefty net worth - recently said: “We’re still trying to work through that. We’ve been up and down. We’re working out navigating those situations where we clash.”

Melinda is also doing very well for herself and recently hired her MAFS Australia co-star Caitlin to join her beauty company.

Lyndall and Cameron - SPLIT

Lyndall and Cam have reportedly split up after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Lyndall and Cameron seemed like the perfect MAFS couple, with viewers rallying behind them.

They decided to give their relationship a go but during the final vows Lyndall told Cameron she felt she had to “beg for a shred of affection”.

Despite things looking good for the pair, they split three months after the cameras stopped rolling.

Bronte and Harrison - SPLIT

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon have split on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9/E4

It’s no surprise to anyone that Harrison and Bronte are no longer together after they faced a lot of drama.

While there was some speculation the couple were still together after they were spotted hand-in-hand in Sydney, Harrison has since gone public with his girlfriend, Gina.

“They’ve kept their relationship under wraps until now,” a source told Daily Mail, adding: “But with Harrison’s TV marriage officially over, they’re thrilled to be able to go public.”

Melissa and Josh - SPLIT

Josh wanted to leave MAFS before Melissa. Picture: Channel 9/E4

We already know Melissa and Josh are definitely not together after they left the experiment after just a few weeks.

While Melissa wanted to stay, Josh decided to leave and the experts allowed him to break things off and go home.

Josh has since defended his ex-wife after she received a lot of backlash after the show, with Melissa also apologising for her actions.

Janelle and Adam - SPLIT

Janelle and Adam from MAFS have split. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

We all know the Janelle and Adam cheating scandal that rocked this series of Married at First Sight Australia, when Adam shared a kiss with fellow MAFS Australia star Claire.

Adam - who has appeared on two other reality shows - has since confirmed the couple are no longer together, with Adam recently saying: “Janelle and I really early on, realised we weren’t each other’s people."

“We were there for the opportunity by the end of it, we had that conversation.”

Claire and Jesse - SPLIT

Jesse and Claire have split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

You won’t be shocked to hear that Claire and Jesse haven’t spoken since they parted ways during the show.

After Claire admitted to kissing Adam, their relationship fell apart and Jesse began criticising his wife, telling her she was too loud and even tried to shush her.

Claire ended up walking out on her husband and the pair are not on good terms.

Sandy and Dan - SPLIT

Sandy and Dan split on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/Channel 4

Sandy and Dan are definitely not still together after they left during the fourth commitment ceremony.

The infamous butt-dial scandal saw Dan overheard saying some horrible things about his wife, before they both admitted their relationship wasn’t working.

Dan is now in a new relationship with someone who was a guest at him and Sandy’s wedding.

Caitlin and Shannon - SPLIT

Shannon and Caitlin split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Getty Images

Another MAFS Australia couple who went their separate ways was Caitlin and Shannon after they left during the second commitment ceremony.

Shannon said some horrible things about Caitlin’s appearance before admitting he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

Shannon has reportedly gone on to become a delivery driver following his time on the show.

Duncan and Alyssa - SPLIT

MAFS couple Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde have split up. Picture: Channel 9/E4

Despite Duncan and Alyssa being one of the strongest couples on the show, they are no longer together.

Duncan reportedly blindsided his wife when he called off their relationship, with the groom later revealing Alyssa hasn’t responded to any of his messages since.

Rupert and Evelyn - SPLIT

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden have split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Evelyn and Rupert were one of the two new couples who joined the experiment late and made it all the way to the final vows.

But they decided to call it quits due to poor communication, with Rupert saying: “I think our communication [style] is a lot different.”

Evelyn - who has previously been on Big Brother UK - added she thought their relationship “wasn’t strong enough to handle an argument”.

Tayla and Hugo - SPLIT

Tayla and Hugo have split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

SHOCK… Tayla and Hugo are no longer together. Tayla refused to sleep in the same bed as her husband after saying she wasn’t attracted to him.

Hugo has since said: “I have zero clue why Tayla did half the things she did during our time in the experiment. It was all quite a lot and quite confusing for me

“It was largely mixed messaging. If you say someone isn’t your type and you put in zero effort from day one, and then you flee back to Tasmania and return to say you wish to give the experiment a go!”