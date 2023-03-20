Moment Married at First Sight Australia bride Claire storms out on husband Jesse
20 March 2023, 14:56
MAFS Australia star Claire stormed out on her husband Jesse after he rudely mocked her during heated argument.
It’s fair to say Jesse Burford accused Claire Nomarhas didn’t exactly have an easy time on Married at First Sight Australia.
Their relationship got off to a rocky start when Jesse continued to find fault with his wife.
But things took a very dramatic turn when Jesse pushed his on-screen wife too far and she ended up quitting the process.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
Things started to go wrong on their honeymoon when Jesse told Claire she was too loud and tried to shush her.
If that wasn’t bad enough, he then went on to say he found her comments annoying and then mocked her during an argument.
At a dinner party, Jesse said his wife’s most annoying trait was her "random comments on everything", before Claire hastily left the table in tears and told him: "You are not my person, I've decided that."
- Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Melinda Willis' business
- How much are the Married at First Sight Australia stars paid?
- Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has already been on two reality shows
This resulted in Claire storming out of the dinner and then packing her bags before leaving the honeymoon early.
Claire cried to the camera: "That really hurt my feelings, I think that he is not a nice person to do that. I don't want to stay in this room with him and I want to go home".
Despite the argument, Jesse continued to claim he’d done nothing wrong and was surprised that his bride had decided to leave.
Claire did eventually return, but decided to end their relationship for good after weeks of trying to work it out.
During another heated argument, Jesse accused his wife of only staying on Married At First Sight Australia to repair her public image after she ‘cheated’ early on in the series.
After Jesse continued to pick at his wife, Claire kissed MAFS co-star Adam Seed on a drunken night out.
Speaking to the experts, Jesse said: “I have stretched myself so much. But Harrison's comments really brought back a lot of things I've been pushing to the side about trust.”
Claire then said: “I take full responsibility for what I did and I didn't stick around for my image.
“I stuck around to show Jesse that you can make a mistake and come back from it and you can feel good and cared for.”