Moment Married at First Sight Australia bride Claire storms out on husband Jesse

20 March 2023, 14:56

Moment Married at First at Sight Australia bride Claire dramatically quits the show
Moment Married at First at Sight Australia bride Claire dramatically quits the show. Picture: Channel 9/E4

MAFS Australia star Claire stormed out on her husband Jesse after he rudely mocked her during heated argument.

It’s fair to say Jesse Burford accused Claire Nomarhas didn’t exactly have an easy time on Married at First Sight Australia.

Their relationship got off to a rocky start when Jesse continued to find fault with his wife.

But things took a very dramatic turn when Jesse pushed his on-screen wife too far and she ended up quitting the process.

Things started to go wrong on their honeymoon when Jesse told Claire she was too loud and tried to shush her.

Jesse and Claire got together on MAFS Australia
Jesse and Claire got together on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

If that wasn’t bad enough, he then went on to say he found her comments annoying and then mocked her during an argument.

At a dinner party, Jesse said his wife’s most annoying trait was her "random comments on everything", before Claire hastily left the table in tears and told him: "You are not my person, I've decided that."

This resulted in Claire storming out of the dinner and then packing her bags before leaving the honeymoon early.

Claire cried to the camera: "That really hurt my feelings, I think that he is not a nice person to do that. I don't want to stay in this room with him and I want to go home".

Jesse and Claire have seemingly split up after MAFS
Jesse and Claire have seemingly split up after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Despite the argument, Jesse continued to claim he’d done nothing wrong and was surprised that his bride had decided to leave.

Claire did eventually return, but decided to end their relationship for good after weeks of trying to work it out.

During another heated argument, Jesse accused his wife of only staying on Married At First Sight Australia to repair her public image after she ‘cheated’ early on in the series.

After Jesse continued to pick at his wife, Claire kissed MAFS co-star Adam Seed on a drunken night out.

Speaking to the experts, Jesse said: “I have stretched myself so much. But Harrison's comments really brought back a lot of things I've been pushing to the side about trust.”

Claire then said: “I take full responsibility for what I did and I didn't stick around for my image.

“I stuck around to show Jesse that you can make a mistake and come back from it and you can feel good and cared for.”

