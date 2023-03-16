Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Melinda Willis' business

By Naomi Bartram

What is Melinda's job and who did the MAFS Australia star hire? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight Australia season 10 is giving us plenty of drama this year, with Melinda Willis being one of the stand out brides.

She was matched with Layton Mills and the pair didn’t exactly get off to the best start but have since been working on their relationship.

But while we don’t know the outcome of their marriage just yet, away from the show the couple have pretty amazing jobs, with Melinda running her own business.

So what does MAFS Australia star Melinda do for a living and what is her business? Find out everything…

What is Melinda Willis’ business?

MAFS Australia’s Melinda is the founder of multiple beauty businesses including Melly's Beauty Parlour which is in Brisbane.

With 13 years of experience in the industry, the star is listed as the ‘owner and master technician’ at her company which offers eyelash extensions, infills and hair removal.

Melinda is also the founder of successful beauty website Feather Sisters which offers a range of "innovative beauty and cosmetic products".

Founded in 2018, Feather Sisters has reportedly made more than $1million in sales over the past few years.

With Melinda also fronting a fashion label called BSSA currently in the works, according to reports she now has a net worth of $1,750,000 Australian dollars.

Following filming on MAFS, Melinda ended up hiring fellow bride Caitlin McConville to work for her company.

Caitlin previously worked as a make-up artist but quit her job to appear on the show which meant she was left low on money.

Helping out her friend, Melinda gave her a job at Melly's Beauty Parlour and the website now states works as a ‘senior technician’, specialising in lashes and brows.

“I was working a different job and I was saying how I needed another job, something I can enjoy a little bit more and a bit more financially stable,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“And Melinda was like, ‘Babe, get your qualifications and come work for me!’ and I was like, ‘I already have them!’. So we just thought, why not?”