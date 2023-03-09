Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills now?

MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton share the same business values making them a great match. Picture: Instagram

Are MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton still together? What happened on the show? Here's everything you need to know following their marriage.

Married at First Sight Australia is underway in the UK and one couple hoping to find their happily every after is Melinda Willis and Layton Mills.

The 2023 series, which is filmed in Sydney, is officially back on our screens and this year we'll be following the journey of couples including Adam Seed and Janelle Hans and Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods.

But as the show was filmed in the summer of 2022, and is already on Australian TV screens, we know exactly what happens to the married pairs who are expertly put together - so there are spoilers ahead.

Read more: Married at First Sight Australia Adam Seed: Here's where you've seen him before

Read more: How to watch: Is Married at First Sight Australia on every night?

So was it love for Melinda, 32, and Layton, 35? The entrepreneurs and business owners certainly share work ethic but was it enough to keep them away from the drama? Here's what happened.

Melinda and Layton from MAFS seem to be getting stronger as the experiment continues. Picture: Melinda Willis/Instagram

Are MAFS Australia Melinda and Layton still together?

It's fair to say things didn't get off to a good start for Melinda and Layton as there wedding day was less than perfect.

Firstly, Melinda wasn't impressed by Layton's physical appearance and then after his wedding vows hinted he was "from money", she found herself turning away from her new husband already.

Despite their initial hurdles, the couple worked hard to overcome their early issues, however, intimacy week proved their next big challenge.

As their story unfolds on screen, Melinda and Layton appear to still be together and going strong.

In her most recent Instagram post, she had nothing but praise for her hubby as she confirmed they had a special routine together.

Sharing a selfie of them on Instagram, she wrote: "Time for our nightly bonding ritual. We like to head down to the spa each night, to relax and shut out the external noise and commotion #peaceandserenity #MAFS."

Melinda Willis has thanks her TV husband for his support on Instagram. Picture: Melinda Willis/Instagram

Where is MAFS Melinda Willis now?

As the show is playing out in Australia still, the cast are keeping quiet on what's going on in their lives now.

For Melinda, her beauty business Feather Sisters remains her biggest priority and it seems she's even hired one of her co-stars and friend, Caitlin to join the business.

Caitlin was forced to quit her job to join the show and Melinda has now listed her as a senior technician who specialises in lashes and brows.

Where is MAFS Layton Mills now?

Layton is also happily boasting about his relationship with Melinda on Instagram as he recently wrote: "Our relationship isn’t perfect, but we’re trying. Hoping we can stay in our own lane this week and focus on us #MAFS."