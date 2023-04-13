Inside Married at First Sight Australia stars Melinda and Layton's relationship after the show

By Naomi Bartram

Married At First Sight Australia couple Melinda Willis and Layton Mills are one of the only couples to last the entire season.

Huge Married at First Sight Australia spoiler alert, but golden couple Melinda Willis and Layton Mills have defied the odds and are still together.

The couple didn’t get off to the best start when Melinda criticised Layton's physical appearance and then commented he was clearly ‘from money’.

But as one of the only couples who managed to last the entire season, the couple have been going from strength to strength on the outside world.

Here’s everything we know about their relationship now…

Inside Melinda Willis and Layton Mills' relationship

It looks like Mel and Layton are rock solid now as after the reunion, Layton was spotted at Sydney airport with a big bouquet of flowers in hand.

In pictures on the Daily Mail Australia, Melinda was seen beaming with joy as they shared a kiss in the terminal.

An insider close to the couple said: “Mel and Layton have worked really hard on their relationship.

“They've been through some rocky patches, but they're more committed to each other than ever.”

The loved-up MAFS pair have even spoken about their future as they have also been discussing living together.

Layton told Woman's Day he might relocate from Sydney to Brisbane to be with Melinda.

“I love Brisbane. I think it's awesome,” he said, continuing: “We've just been waiting for the show to finish airing to sort out timings, and what that looks like.”

Melinda also said they want to adopt a dog, adding: “I want an Italian greyhound. It's just me as a dog.”

But it’s not all been plain sailing, as the couple said they have struggled watching themselves back on TV.

“It really tested us way beyond our limits,” Mel said, continuing: “As soon as it aired, we were like, ‘I'm not talking to you!’

“But we got over it when we actually thought we wouldn't, and survived the pressure cooker and bubble that is MAFS. I feel that we're a lot stronger now.”