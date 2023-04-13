MAFS Australia's Caitlin McConville reveals new boyfriend after splitting from Shannon Adams

Caitlin from Married at First Sight Australia has a brand new boyfriend after her split from Shannon.

Married at First Sight’s Caitlin McConville has debuted her new boyfriend after she split from husband Shannon Adams.

The makeup artist from Brisbane didn’t exactly have an easy time on the show after she decided to leave during the second Commitment Ceremony.

It all went downhill when Shannon told his bride she wasn’t attractive in his eyes, which understandably hurt her feelings and she voted to leave.

But it looks like Caitlin has found her perfect match as she is now dating osteopathy student Kobe Barton.

Caitlin is dating someone else after MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

The couple reportedly met in November last year and according to the Daily Mail Australia, they hit it off 'instantly' and are now inseparable.

An insider told the publication: “They were friends at first, but it was clear that there was an undeniable chemistry between them.

“After all the heartache she suffered with Shannon, it's wonderful to see Caitlin so happy and in love.”

They added: “She deserves every bit of happiness, and Kobe is just the perfect gentleman to give her that.”

This comes after MAFS Australia viewers were left horrified when personal trainer Shannon told Caitlin she wasn't 'good looking' enough for him.

Shannon and Caitlin split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Getty Images

At their final commitment ceremony, relationship expert John Aiken asked him: “Why did you feel the need to say all those things to Caitlin?”

To which he responded: “I don't really have an answer for you… I said them just to hurt her. I'm really sorry I've done this. I'm gutted.”

But Caitlin wasn’t having any of it, and told him: “We can't keep moving forward on the premise of ‘I'll own it’ but with no action of doing better.

“It's an apology followed by anger and aggression, and defensiveness - not an apology that is actioned.

“This isn't what I wanted, and if I'm being honest, if I could do it all over again with someone else I would.

“I deserve that chance but this man does not deserve me. So I will be leaving.”