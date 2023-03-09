Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville now?

By Naomi Bartram

Are Shannon and Caitlin from MAFS still together? Here's what we know about the season 10 couple...

Married at First Sight Australia is back and causing more drama than ever, and one couple at the centre of that is Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville.

These two were matched during the first week of the show and let’s just say things didn’t exactly go to plan.

Caitlin said her usual type was "one who looks like he'll ruin my life" while Shannon was heartbroken after a seven-year engagement.

But are MAFS stars Shannon and Caitlin still together and where are they now?

Are Shannon and Caitlin from MAFS still together?

That’s a hard no, these two decided to leave during the second Commitment Ceremony.

It all went downhill when Shannon told his bride she wasn’t attractive in his eyes, which understandably hurt her feelings.

After the Eye Gazing task, Caitlin felt Shannon had 'done a 180' and was being 'emotionally distant' so confronted him.

He responded: “You are a good-looking girl but not in my eyes. I thought you were going to come down that aisle and completely blow me away.”

After the horrible comments, Shannon wanted to try and fix things with Caitlin but she wasn’t having any of it.

Shannon and Caitlin split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Getty Images

During the commitment ceremony, the groom wrote 'stay' and Caitlin wrote 'leave'.

But John gave her the option to decide what would happen, because he didn’t want to force her to stay in the experiment for another week.

﻿Caitlin stood by her decision to leave and ended their time on the show.

Where is Shannon from MAFS Australia now?

Shannon has since spoken out about why he treated his wife so badly, to which he said: "I don't really have an answer for you…

“I said them just to hurt her. I'm really sorry I've done this. I'm gutted."

Apparently, he is now back with his ex Jamea Drake who he shares four-year-old daughter Milli with.

Sources close to the couple have said: “They were together for about seven years... it was very on and off, but they are happy now.

“I think Shannon tried to get over Jamea by going on MAFS, but he had second thoughts as soon as he married Caitlin.

“He was upset after the wedding and wanted out right away.”

Where is Caitlin from MAFS Australia now?

MAFS star Caitlin has also opened up about how she felt about her relationship with Shannon, saying she was ‘hurt’ by his actions.

Caitlin is reportedly dating someone else after MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

The star also revealed Shannon’s ex had contacted her during filming, saying: “She messaged me on the show and she was quite upset, but I didn't reply.

“She reached out about how she was feeling about it all, but I don't want to be inserting myself into their relationship.”

She added: “If it’s true that he’s back with his ex, I wish them both the best and I hope they can make it work,” she remarks. “There’s no hate here.”

And it looks like she’s moved on herself, with friends of the MAFS bride saying she is also dating.

“I know for a fact Caitlin isn’t returning to the show,” one pal said, continuing: “She’s dating this bloke and has been since Christmas actually.

They added: “His name is Kobe Barton. They’re pretty serious too. She’s met all his friends and they go to social gatherings as a couple together.”