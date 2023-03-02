How to watch: When does Married at First Sight Australia air in the UK?

When does Married at First Sight Australia season 10 start in the UK? Everything you need to know about the new series...

Married at First Sight fans rejoice, because there’s a brand new series of the show on E4 this month.

Returning for a 10th season, MAFS kicked off in 2015 and was last on UK screens in 2022.

Relationship experts John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling are back to help 10 new brides and 10 new grooms find love.

The social experiment sees singletons meet prospective partners for the first time on their wedding day.

MAFS Australia is back on E4. Picture: E4/Channel Nine

But when does MAFS Australia start and what channel is it on? Here’s everything you need to know about the new season…

When does Married at First Sight Australia air in the UK?

Married at First Sight Australia season 10 will be aired on Monday 6th March at 7.30pm in the UK.

Announcing the news, MAFS wrote on Twitter: “Here come the brides and grooms...from down under 🇦🇺 The new series of #MAFSAus starts Monday 6th March on E4.”

One fan Tweeted: “Cannot wait, love the drama and no doubt plenty of bed hopping and secret texting,” while another added: “Cannot wait, best thing on TV.”

You can watch MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

How can you watch Married at First Sight Australia?

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia will be released on E4 and available straight after on All4.

There are episodes every Monday to Thursday, with the show taking a break over the weekends.

How many episodes will there be of Married at First Sight Australia?

We don’t know exactly how many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 10 will be on this time around.

But the 2022 series of MAFS Australia had 35 episodes followed by a reunion dinner party episode and a finale episode.

This sees the participants of the experiment reunite one final time to look back on their time together.

Married at First Sight Australia is on E4. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

When was Married at First Sight Australia filmed?

Married at First Sight Australia 2023 was filmed in Sydney in August of 2022.

It started airing Down Under on 30th January so they are a few episodes ahead of us in the UK.

The show sees the couples meet for the first time at the altar, before spending their "wedding night" in a hotel and then embarking on a honeymoon.

They then have to live together for a period of time and each week decide whether they will continue their relationship at a commitment ceremony.