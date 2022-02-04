Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?

Are any of the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 couples still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find The One.

But the only catch is, they have to marry their partner the first time they meet them.

Obviously, we can expect a whole load of drama from the couples as they get to know each other and work out whether they have a connection.

And while the series is currently airing in Oz at the same time as the UK, here’s what we know about the fate of the brides and grooms…

Which couples from Married at First Sight Australia season 9 are still together?

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta

Married at First Sight Australia's Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta. Picture: Channel Nine

We’re all hoping Selin and Anthony are still together after they seemingly fell in love at first sight.

But it looks like their relationship has taken a turn for the worse as they are no longer following each other on social media.

We’ll have to wait and see whether this is a decoy…

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello

Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello. Picture: Channel Nine

Things didn’t exactly start well for Tamara and Brent after Brent declared ‘My wife is a psychopath’ to the cameras. Charming.

The duo were seen holding hands, but now neither follow each other on Instagram and Tamara was also spotted without her ring just hours before the show aired last month.

Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud

Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

We don’t know for sure whether Ella and Mitch are still together, but things are looking good.

On her big day, Ella told the cameras that the experts "hit the nail on the head" in terms of her type.

They are also both still following each other on social media.

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Domenica and Jack seemed like love's young dream when they tied the knot.

While Dom said she was ‘feeling the chemistry’, Jack added: "I think the experts have nailed it. Dom is beautiful, she’s lovely, and she seems totally unique.”

And it’s good news, as they still follow each other on Instagram and even appeared on TODAY Extra at home in Australia with their two dogs the morning after their wedding aired.

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley

Married at First Sight's Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley. Picture: Channel Nine

Selina and Cody have had a fair few awkward moments along their journey, with Cody telling his wife she asked too many questions on their wedding day.

He then went on to admit he wasn’t sexually attracted to Selina on their honeymoon.

But the pair do still follow each other on Instagram, so at least we know they’re still on good terms.

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Holly and Andrew seemingly hit it off from the get go, but this didn’t last long as a teaser clip saw Holly screaming at her partner during a tense argument.

Andrew doesn’t actually have Instagram so we can’t see whether the pair are following each other.