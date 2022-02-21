Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis now?

21 February 2022, 16:30

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched on MAFS Australia
Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Are Holly and Andrew from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

The ninth instalment of the reality show is set to be even more dramatic than ever, with more fights and breakups than ever before.

And one couple who have definitely had their fair share of fights is Holly and Andrew.

But are the couple still together and what happened after the show? Find out everything…

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched on Married at First Sight Australia
Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Holly and Andrew from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

While we don’t know for sure what happened between Holly and Andrew on Married at First Sight, we think it’s safe to say they are not together.

The pair seemingly hit it off on their wedding day, however things took a turn for the worse after they were intimate during their honeymoon.

Andrew told her he ‘didn't enjoy’ the encounter before revealing he’s slept with over 350 women.

Holly Greenstein has not shared any photos of her husband online
Holly Greenstein has not shared any photos of her husband online. Picture: Instagram

During one dinner party the pair then showed up separately and bickered throughout the evening, before Andrew stormed out and said he was ‘done’ with his marriage.

Where is Holly Greenstein now?

It’s not clear whether Cinema Manager Holly, 36, went back to her day job after starring on MAFS Australia.

She regularly posts clips from her time on the show, however these do not include any of Andrew.

Holly also hopes to get back into acting and modelling in the coming years as she has previously starred in a handful of feature films.

These include the 2010 action-thriller, The Devil’s 6 Commandments, and The Bondi Chronicles in 2013.

Andrew Davis has wiped all of his social media
Andrew Davis has wiped all of his social media. Picture: Channel Nine

Opening up about her acting career, the star recently said: “I can only hope it continues to be a part of my life in some small way, along with being a wife and mother one day soon.”

Where is Andrew Davis now?

Andrew, 39, wiped his Instagram account right before he went on the show, so he is almost impossible to track down online.

According to a YouTube Q&A video, Andrew started out as a primary school teacher before becoming a PT.

The MAFS groom also has qualifications in fitness, crossfit coaching, and first aid, and experience in Olympic lifting, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and NCAA Collegiate Baseball.

He previously hosted a podcast called Not A Fitness Podcast, but all episodes have since been removed.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK

What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?
Married at First Sight Australia season nine was filmed last year

When was Married at First Sight Australia season 9 filmed?

Here's when MAFS Australia is on our TVs

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?
Married at First Sight Australia couple Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi now?

Trending on Heart

Ella and Mitch were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud now?
Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar now?
Everything you need to know about Mother's Day this year (stock image)

When is Mother's Day 2022 in the UK?

Lifestyle

The PM has scrapped all remaining legal Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson scraps isolation rules for people with Covid from Thursday

News

Married at First Sight has been accused of being fake

Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

The Married at First Sight Australia experts

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 experts: Meet John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla
The woman turned to the internet for advice after walking out on her date (stock image)

Mortified woman walks out on date after his 'unacceptable' act at the restaurant

Lifestyle

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello now?
Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley now?
A mum has been criticised for demanding presents on her daughter's birthday

‘My mum demands I buy her gifts on my birthday to thank her for giving birth’

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec share secret behind-the-scenes drag transformation

Ant and Dec share behind-the-scenes footage of incredible drag queen transformation

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia couples

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?
The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt on Facebook

Pub owner tracks down couple who left without paying £180 bill

Lifestyle

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a new series

Mrs Brown's Boys 'returning to TV' for the first time in nine years
Adele and Rich looked happy together at the game last night

Adele cosies up to boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumours

Celebrities