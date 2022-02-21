Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis now?

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Are Holly and Andrew from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

**Warning Married at First Sight season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

The ninth instalment of the reality show is set to be even more dramatic than ever, with more fights and breakups than ever before.

And one couple who have definitely had their fair share of fights is Holly and Andrew.

But are the couple still together and what happened after the show? Find out everything…

While we don’t know for sure what happened between Holly and Andrew on Married at First Sight, we think it’s safe to say they are not together.

The pair seemingly hit it off on their wedding day, however things took a turn for the worse after they were intimate during their honeymoon.

Andrew told her he ‘didn't enjoy’ the encounter before revealing he’s slept with over 350 women.

Holly Greenstein has not shared any photos of her husband online. Picture: Instagram

During one dinner party the pair then showed up separately and bickered throughout the evening, before Andrew stormed out and said he was ‘done’ with his marriage.

Where is Holly Greenstein now?

It’s not clear whether Cinema Manager Holly, 36, went back to her day job after starring on MAFS Australia.

She regularly posts clips from her time on the show, however these do not include any of Andrew.

Holly also hopes to get back into acting and modelling in the coming years as she has previously starred in a handful of feature films.

These include the 2010 action-thriller, The Devil’s 6 Commandments, and The Bondi Chronicles in 2013.

Andrew Davis has wiped all of his social media. Picture: Channel Nine

Opening up about her acting career, the star recently said: “I can only hope it continues to be a part of my life in some small way, along with being a wife and mother one day soon.”

Where is Andrew Davis now?

Andrew, 39, wiped his Instagram account right before he went on the show, so he is almost impossible to track down online.

According to a YouTube Q&A video, Andrew started out as a primary school teacher before becoming a PT.

The MAFS groom also has qualifications in fitness, crossfit coaching, and first aid, and experience in Olympic lifting, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and NCAA Collegiate Baseball.

He previously hosted a podcast called Not A Fitness Podcast, but all episodes have since been removed.