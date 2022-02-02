When will Married at First Sight Australia 2022 air in the UK?

When is Married at First Sight Australia season 9 on UK TV? Here's what we know about the new series...

Married at First Sight Australia fans rejoice, because the most explosive reality show is coming back to our screens.

We all know the deal by now, a bunch of singletons are matched up by dating experts based on their hobbies, interests, lifestyle and future goals.

But unlike any other dating show, they agree to marry their match the first time they lay eyes on them.

With the help of relationship gurus Mel Schilling and John Aiken and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, they then work through their issues in a bid to go the distance.

Over in Australia, the fun has already started, with the ninth series kicking off on Channel Nine on January 31.

So, when does MAFS Australia kick off on UK TV? Here’s what we know…

When does Married At First Sight Australia 2022 start?

While we haven’t got an exact date for it’s broadcast, Married at First Sight Australia is set to return to our screens this month.

Series nine will see the return of the popular Home Stays week, along with Confessions week, and the Couples Retreat where all our brides and grooms go away together.

So basically we can expect some couple crossovers…

The infamous Dinner Parties will also make a return, as well as the Commitment Ceremonies, where secrets are revealed and bombshells dropped.

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at E4 said: “We’ve now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible.

“Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve not doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022.”

Who are the couples on Married at First Sight Australia 2022?

As the show is currently airing in Australia, not all of the couples have been revealed yet.

So far we have met:

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello

Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis

The single brides and grooms still left to be matched are: