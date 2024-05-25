Who is MAFS NZ’s new expert Jo Robertson? Her age, Instagram and family life revealed

25 May 2024, 20:00

Jo Robertson will join MAFS NZ in 2024
Jo Robertson will join MAFS NZ in 2024. Picture: Three/Instagram: @sextherapistjo

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight New Zealand has recruited Jo Robertson as one of their experts. Here is everything you need to know from her age and Instagram to her family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight New Zealand is back with a new cast and brand new experts.

The show initially ran from 2017-2019 with experts Tony Jones, Stephanie Dowse, Dr Pani Farvid and the late Trisha Stratford who you may recognise from the older seasons of MAFS Australia.

This reboot will be bringing a new set of experts to our screens. Everyone's favourite relationship guru John Aiken and sexologist, Jo Robertson, will be helping the TV brides and grooms navigate their fledgling marriages.

So as the series kicks off in New Zealand, let’s do our research on Jo Robertson. From her age and Instagram to whether she’s married. Here’s what we know.

Jo Roberton is 36 years old as she joins the cast of MAFS
Jo Roberton is 36 years old as she joins the cast of MAFS. Picture: Instagram: @sextherapistjo

How old is Jo Robertson from MAFS NZ and where did she go to university?

Jo Robertson is 36 years old, but don’t let her young age dissuade you. She knows exactly what she’s doing having worked in sexual health, education and counselling for 18 years.

According to her LinkedIn, Jo attended both the University of Sydney and the University of Auckland.

What’s Jo Robertson’s Instagram?

Jo has been active on social media posting all about her work in sex therapy as well as sharing hot tips for motherhood.

You can follow Jo at @sextherapistjo on Instagram.

Is MAFS expert Jo Robertson married?

Yes, Jo is married and very much in love. After the announcement of her joining MAFS, the expert posted on Instagram introducing herself to the influx of new followers she received.

In her post, she began by writing: "Hi, I’m Jo! I’ve been married to Dave, a very cool guy, for 14 years. I have 3 boys. I have a cat called Pudding, and have named every pet I’ve ever had after a food."

Dave seems very involved in his wife's work, appearing in a number of posts on her social media. Not only that, but the couple seem very deeply in love.

In a birthday post dedicated to Dave, Jo wrote: "Happy Birthday to my greatest love. It’s been fun that I’ve been able to show you all a little more of him recently, so you can see just how lucky I am."

"I am missing his birthday today but like the absolute champion that he is, he wants to see me grow and my work expand and was totally supportive of me going. He cooked his own birthday pancakes, facilitated the boys making his cards, and is watching them do cross country when he could be going surfing. Hero."

These two are relationship goals and it’s just making her more of an expert in our eyes!

