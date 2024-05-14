MAFS NZ couple Carmen and James announce they are expecting their first child together

14 May 2024, 13:40

MAFS NZ couple Carmen and Jimmy are expecting a baby together
MAFS NZ couple Carmen and Jimmy are expecting a baby together. Picture: X/@Married_NZ/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

There's a MAFS NZ baby on the way as Carmen and Jimmy shared some exciting news this week.

MAFS NZ couple Carmen Stimpson, 30, and James Hardy, 34, have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be parents shared an image of the two them on a beach, writing: "SURPRISE!!! 3 x peas, 1 x pod 🥹🫛 Cant believe we are pretty much half way, we can’t wait to meet you baby GIRLYYYY 💜💜"

The couple’s post was flooded with positive comments, including one from MAFS NZ 2024 star Samantha Best, 26, who wrote: "Aww congratulations girl! xx"

Carmen and James (also known as Jimmy) met on season three of Married At First Sight New Zealand, which aired in 2019. As one of only two MAFS NZ pairings who are still together, the series four participants will be hoping they can follow in Jimmy and Carmen's footsteps.

However the lovebirds didn't have the smoothest of rides on the show, as Jimmy received backlash on social media after he used various derogatory slurs during his time on MAFS NZ.

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to brand his words 'disgusting', with many taking issue with how the show dealt with his behaviour.

One user wrote: "#MAFSNZ So disappointed by this series tonight. We meant to be a community that should stand up against bullies and all those people just stood back while Jimmy and Ray were so toxic. This is the type of behaviour that should have no place in society."

Another person commented: "Absolutely disgusting behaviour of 2 pure evil bullies!! It's actually awful to watch!!"

Jimmy received heat on social media whilst on MAFS NZ. Pictured with Carmen
Jimmy received heat on social media whilst on MAFS NZ. Pictured with Carmen. Picture: Channel 4

At the time, MediaWorks said in a statement the episode was preceded by a warning for coarse language, adding: "We believe that to have edited out the confronting behaviour from last night's episode would be disingenuous to the characters of those on the show and would have left a lot of unanswered questions for fans."

They continued: "Duty of care for all participants in the experiment is paramount and they are all offered unlimited access to a professional therapist during the course of filming and while on air."

James was embroiled in a fiery argument on MAFS NZ. Pictured with Carmen.
James was embroiled in a fiery argument on MAFS NZ. Pictured with Carmen. Picture: Channel 4

Despite these arguments, Carmen and Jimmy decided to remain as a couple and moved in together shortly after leaving the experiment.

Since then they have continued to develop their connection and remain the only couple from MAFS NZ season three who are still in a relationship.

Viewers will be hoping that the next series of MAFS NZ will be more positive than the last, as we watch eight new brides and grooms tie the knot with a complete stranger.

Watch the MAFS NZ trailer here:

MAFS NZ trailer

After being cancelled in 2019, Married At First Sight New Zealand is back with a bang this May, filled with lots of love and a hopefully a hint of drama.

Featuring brand new experts– MAFS Australia's John Aiken and relationship guru Jo Robertson– and brand new couples, we're hoping this reboot will be just as successful as the UK and Australian versions of the show.

