6 reasons MAFS Australia fans will love the New Zealand spin-off

MAFS NZ is set to air soon. Picture: Three

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight NZ is back and if you're a lover of MAFS Australia, then this is the show for you.

Following the end of MAFS Australia season 11, fans are now feeling a Married At First Sight shaped-hole in their lives.

But viewers won't have long to wait as more fiery drama and explosive love stories are set to be brought to our screens as MAFS NZ will make it's dramatic return later this month. Starting on the 26th of May in New Zealand, experts John Aiken and Jo Robertson will be guiding eight brides and grooms through their new relationships as they marry a stranger.

Fans will get to witness brides Madeleine, 37, Stephanie, 31, Kara, 33, and Samantha, 26, and grooms Michael, 36, James, 31, Piripi, 28, and Nathaniel, 30, as they attempt to find their perfect partner.

But if you're not sure that Married At First Sight NZ is for you, here are six reasons why MAFS Australia fans will love the New Zealand spin-off.

MAFS NZ is back for another season. Picture: Three

1. Love

The new series of MAFS NZ has hinted that it is 'going back to love' and 'genuine connection', as we watch the brides and grooms tie the knot in romantic ceremonies.

Out of the three series that have aired, one Married At First Sight NZ couple are still together. Brett Renall and Angel Fulljames met on the first series of MAFS NZ in 2017 and have since welcomed a daughter who was born in 2022.

There are new couples looking for love on MAFS NZ. Picture: Three

2. Drama

While the teaser for MAFS NZ doesn't allude to much drama, as with every season of Married At First Sight, we are expecting the show to feature a least a few explosive arguments.

After a complete reboot and two brand new experts in the mix, we're hopeful this series will be just as dramatic as the other franchises.

Watch the MAFS NZ teaser here:

MAFS NZ trailer

3. New experts

The fourth season of MAFS NZ is bringing two new experts into the fold, and one of them may be a familiar face to MAFS Australia fans.

John Aiken- who is one of the experts on Married At First Sight Australia- will be there to tell the contestants what's what and isn't afraid to call out poor behaviour.

Relationship guru Jo Robertson is also joining the expert panel. Prior to the show starting, the sex therapist opened up about the brides and grooms telling Spy: "They brought their best to the process, really committed to not just finding love, but also learning more about themselves.

"I don’t know all of what will make it to air, but love was definitely a priority on our season. Overall, I think Kiwis move a little more slowly, potentially protecting themselves a bit, but there was also some fireworks in there."

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken is taking part in the New Zealand version of the show. Picture: Nine

4. New couples

There are four brides and four grooms taking part in season four of MAFS NZ, and fans of reality TV may recognise one of the contestants.

Michael, 36, has previously appeared in The Apprentice Aotearoa, while bride Samantha, 26, is a content creator with thousands of Instagram followers already.

Viewers will also be introduced to brides Madeleine, 37, Stephanie, 31, and Kara, 33, as well as grooms James, 31, Piripi, 28, and Nathaniel, 30.

While it is currently unknown who will be married to who, we can't wait to see these eight navigate their new relationships.

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed. Picture: Three

5. Previous series scandals

This isn't the first series of MAFS NZ, as the show previously aired between 2017-2019.

However these seasons were marred with scandal after it was revealed one bride was already married whilst taking part in the show, and another groom had to be edited out after he was accused of domestic violence in the United States.

Series four of MAFS NZ will start in May. Picture: Three

6. Rewatch old seasons

Fans in the UK can rewatch seasons one, two, and three on All Four or Apple TV.

It is currently unknown whether MAFS NZ will air in the UK, however we're keeping our eyes peeled for any updates!