MAFS Australia's Eden reveals Lucinda helped her ‘pick up the pieces’ following split from Jayden

23 May 2024, 13:34

Eden Harper has credited Lucinda Light with 'picking up the pieces' after her break up
Eden Harper has credited Lucinda Light with 'picking up the pieces' after her break up. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight/Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia bride Eden has opened up about her break up from Jayden, as well as the support she received from Lucinda and Timothy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia bride Eden Harper, 28, has praised Lucinda Light, 43, for helping her deal with her messy split from Jayden Eynaud, 26.

During an interview on the Sit With Us podcast, the MAFS bride spoke openly about her break up with Jayden and touched on the night out her ex spent with her former friends Lauren Dunn, 32, and Sara Mesa, 29.

Speaking to hosts Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco, Eden revealed that Jayden had unexpectedly broken up with her one day, leaving her 'balling her eyes out'.

She went on to add: "That night I didn’t try and reason with him, I did try and say are you being irrational and it was ‘no I’m not.’ So I was like oh okay this is a bit wild."

Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper had some struggles on the show
Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper had some struggles on the show. Picture: Nine

Despite Eden's attempts to get back together, she revealed that Jayden wasn't so keen to reconcile.

The 28-year-old disclosed: "I reckon the next day or a couple days later we caught up again and that’s when I really tried to reason with him and say like, 'if there’s things that you don’t feel are right about this then let’s talk about it.'"

Despite making it known she was happy to work on their relationship, Eden claims that Jayden wasn't interested at all.

Eden and Jayden are no longer together
Eden and Jayden are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

Following their break up, Eden was left devastated once again when Jayden spent time with her ex-friends Lauren and Sara.

After their 'disrespectful' night out, Eden credited two of her fellow MAFS Australia castmates for helping her through the tough time.

Eden stated: "I sat in my room in tears for the entire day the next day after that and Lucinda was in the same hotel as me and she was such an angel.

"She was so amazing to me that next day which was great and I ended up going out for dinner with her the next night and Timothy. They were really good, they picked up the pieces for sure."

Lucinda and Timothy supported Eden
Lucinda and Timothy supported Eden. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

Since leaving the show Eden has spent quality time with Lucinda, with the TV stars appearing in various TikTok videos together.

Lucinda also discussed Jayden and Eden's split in a candid chat with Heart, stating: "I was a bit disappointed that Jayden and Eden didn't have more of a shot at it."

The MAFS icon went on to reveal she was 'cheering' for the other couples who were still together which include Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, Jade Pywell, 26, and Ridge Barredo, as well as Jono McCullough, 39, and Ellie Dix, 32.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

There are a couple of MAFS NZ couples still together

Which MAFS NZ couples are still together? The success stories revealed

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

Exclusive
Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

MAFS Australia's Timothy Smith and Andrea Thompson are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia’s Andrea finally reveals truth behind relationship with co-star Timothy

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Tahnee Cook and Thomas Kriaras have been spending time together

MAFS Australia's Tahnee sparks relationship speculation with UK groom Thomas

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith has revealed he's in therapy since leaving the show

MAFS Australia's Timothy reveals he is in therapy since leaving the show

MAFS NZ is set to air soon

6 reasons MAFS Australia fans will love the New Zealand spin-off

MAFS NZ couple Carmen and Jimmy are expecting a baby together

MAFS NZ couple Carmen and James announce they are expecting their first child together

MAFS Australia's Lucinda has defended Jono and Ellie's relationship

MAFS Australia's Lucinda reveals Jono was given an ‘unfair’ edit and says she is ‘cheering’ for him and Ellie

Latest TV & Movies News

Reme Nicole Urubusi is an advisor at DDRE Global

Buying London's Reme Nicole Urubusi's age, TikTok and net worth revealed

Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London

Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

Lauren Christy stars in Buying London on Netflix

Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

Daniel Daggers appears on Netflix's Buying London

Who is Daniel Daggers? Buying London star's age, net worth and company details revealed

Oli Hamilton is on Buying London

Buying London's Oli Hamilton's age, wife and Instagram revealed