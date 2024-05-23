MAFS Australia's Eden reveals Lucinda helped her ‘pick up the pieces’ following split from Jayden
23 May 2024, 13:34
MAFS Australia bride Eden has opened up about her break up from Jayden, as well as the support she received from Lucinda and Timothy.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight Australia bride Eden Harper, 28, has praised Lucinda Light, 43, for helping her deal with her messy split from Jayden Eynaud, 26.
During an interview on the Sit With Us podcast, the MAFS bride spoke openly about her break up with Jayden and touched on the night out her ex spent with her former friends Lauren Dunn, 32, and Sara Mesa, 29.
Speaking to hosts Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco, Eden revealed that Jayden had unexpectedly broken up with her one day, leaving her 'balling her eyes out'.
She went on to add: "That night I didn’t try and reason with him, I did try and say are you being irrational and it was ‘no I’m not.’ So I was like oh okay this is a bit wild."
Despite Eden's attempts to get back together, she revealed that Jayden wasn't so keen to reconcile.
The 28-year-old disclosed: "I reckon the next day or a couple days later we caught up again and that’s when I really tried to reason with him and say like, 'if there’s things that you don’t feel are right about this then let’s talk about it.'"
Despite making it known she was happy to work on their relationship, Eden claims that Jayden wasn't interested at all.
Following their break up, Eden was left devastated once again when Jayden spent time with her ex-friends Lauren and Sara.
After their 'disrespectful' night out, Eden credited two of her fellow MAFS Australia castmates for helping her through the tough time.
Eden stated: "I sat in my room in tears for the entire day the next day after that and Lucinda was in the same hotel as me and she was such an angel.
"She was so amazing to me that next day which was great and I ended up going out for dinner with her the next night and Timothy. They were really good, they picked up the pieces for sure."
Since leaving the show Eden has spent quality time with Lucinda, with the TV stars appearing in various TikTok videos together.
Lucinda also discussed Jayden and Eden's split in a candid chat with Heart, stating: "I was a bit disappointed that Jayden and Eden didn't have more of a shot at it."
The MAFS icon went on to reveal she was 'cheering' for the other couples who were still together which include Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, Jade Pywell, 26, and Ridge Barredo, as well as Jono McCullough, 39, and Ellie Dix, 32.
