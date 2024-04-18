MAFS Australia's Eden breaks silence on split from Jayden and reveals what really happened

Eden and Jayden have split after meeting on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Why did Jayden and Eden from MAFS Australia split? Here is everything we know about their breakup so far.

Married At First Sight Australia fans were left in shock this week following the news that golden couple Jayden Eynaud, 26, and Eden Harper, 28, had split following their cosy display at the MAFS reunion.

The pair both took to Instagram to announce their breakup, claiming that their relationship ended shortly before the end of the experiment aired in Australia. However it seems that everything isn't as rosy as was portrayed on social media, as Eden has now broken her silence regarding their separation.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia, Eden claims that she was left 'blindsided' by the dumping and revealed that Jayden was no longer replying to her messages. This comes just weeks after the 28-year-old branded Jayden and Lauren Dunn, 32, 'disrespectful' after their wild night out together.

The bride spoke to the publication about her recent breakup, disclosing: "Everything was good. I do think in any relationship, there's ups and downs, but it came completely out of the blue for me. It was definitely a blind side."

Eden and Jayden are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

Eden continued: "I just felt that the way that it all fell apart for us when he broke up with me, I just felt he was choosing not to be with me, and he didn't want to be with me."

She also disclosed whether she was looking for another relationship, stating: "Yeah, I think I'm done with dating for a little while. I think it's reminded me how beautiful my dog is and how much I've just focused on him."

Watch Jayden and Eden on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia teases problems between Jayden and Eden

Eden first broke the news of their split by posting a touching letter on Instagram, writing: "When I made the decision at final vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with longterm intentions.

"Jayden & I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for.

"I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me. Whilst I’m disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me.

"Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for."

Jayden and Eden split shortly after filming ended. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

Hours later Jayden confirmed their breakup, writing: "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son 🐶 You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast ❤️"

Jayden and Eden met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

The couple hit a few speed bumps whilst in the experiment, with arguments ensuing after Eden told Jayden that Sara Mesa, 29, had met up with her ex-boyfriend without Tim Calwell, 31, knowing.

They then faced backlash online after fans criticised Jayden for failing to understand Eden's anxiety during one tension-filled dinner party.

However the pair decided to stay together during final vows, and spent time together on the Gold Coast prior to their split.

Following filming ending for MAFS Australia, the only couples still together are Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, Jade Pywell, 26, and Ridge Barredo, 28, and surprise pairing Ellie Dix, 32, and Jonathan McCullough, 40.