MAFS Australia viewers turn on 'cold' Jayden as he fails to understand Eden's anxiety

20 March 2024, 13:18 | Updated: 20 March 2024, 13:23

Jayden and Eden's relationship is unravelling as the groom struggles to understand her anxiety
Jayden and Eden's relationship is unravelling as the groom struggles to understand her anxiety. Picture: Channel Nine
Jayden and Eden's relationship has reached breaking point this week with the experts and viewers calling out the groom's lack of empathy and understanding for his bride's anxiety.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jayden and Eden have spent weeks as the strongest couple of season 11, however at the most recent dinner party the couple's troubles reached a climax with the bride admitting "she can't do this anymore".

Now, viewers of MAFS have called out Jayden for being "unsympathetic" and "cold" towards Eden as she continues to struggle with an anxiety disorder.

During episode 32 of the hit reality series, Eden could be seen in tears ahead of the dinner party as she attempted to explain to Jayden how she felt she couldn't attend the group gathering due to severe anxiety.

Eden expressed that she didn't want to argue with her husband and that he doesn't seem to understand where she is coming from. Meanwhile, Jayden is angry that his wife continues to change her mind on whether to leave the experiment.

Jayden and Eden had to step away from the dinner party after her anxiety started to soar
Jayden and Eden had to step away from the dinner party after her anxiety started to soar. Picture: Channel Nine

Jayden told the cameras that he "didn't know how to handle to station" and that the "constant threats of leaving" were "messing with his head".

Bursting into tears in their apartment before the dinner party, Eden told Jayden: "It's clear that I can't handle this, these events give me such anxiety, it's really not worth me doing it anymore...I'm only going to ruin our relationship, and I don't want to ruin it."

Eden was in tears before the dinner party as Jayden struggled to understand her anxiety
Eden was in tears before the dinner party as Jayden struggled to understand her anxiety. Picture: Channel Nine

While the pair did attend the dinner party, they were still on different pages when they awaited for the doors to be opened into the cocktail party.

Jayden could be heard saying: "I've told you so many times I've got your back, it's going to be fine," but Eden retorted: "You don't though."

After things got too much for Eden around the dinner table, she and Jayden left to get some space, where he continued to question her about their relationship and communication barriers.

The experts were quick to empathise with Eden, with Alessandra noticing how much the bride was struggling before adding: "He doesn't know how to handle her anxiety...and he doesn't get it and he keeps going and going and going."

Can Jayden and Eden make it back?
Can Jayden and Eden make it back? Picture: Eden Harper / Instagram

MAFS viewers have been quick to call Jayden out for his lack of tact and understanding for Eden's anxiety disorder.

One person wrote: "Eden is showing us what chronic anxiety looks like in modern relationships and she’s showing us it can affect anyone regardless of looks, age, gender or background. Jayden needs to empathise more and listen to her needs."

Another added: "This is textbook anxiety she’s going through and Jayden is handling this totally wrong," while a third wrote: "Jayden all you gotta say is 'you don’t need to say or do anything I got you tonight'."

