MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Sara was allegedly 'complaining about Tim' to Tahnee's ex Ollie during filming.

Just when you think things can't get anymore dramatic for Married At First Sight couple Sara and Tim, season 10 star Tahnee has revealed that the bride was messaging her ex Ollie during filming.

Tahnee and Ollie were one of the strongest couples of last year's MAFS, and left the show together after reaching final vows. It was not meant to be, however, with the pair revealing they had split at the end of 2023.

Now, the bride has claimed that Sara was messaging Ollie while filming the latest season of MAFS, and allegedly "complaining" about her husband Tim.

Talking to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Tahnee explained that one of the reasons Sara may not have wanted to show husband Tim her phone during the confessions week was because there were messages between her and Ollie on there.

"I know I wouldn’t love someone going through my phone just because I have embarrassing stuff that I wouldn’t want to explain, so I can understand," she told the publication: "So I can understand why with someone you’ve just met, like do you want to be sharing all that stuff in there, but I know Sara was messaging Ollie and she wasn’t saying the nicest things about Tim."

Tahnee went on: "Maybe she actually didn’t want certain stuff to be shown because obviously he’s going to have his insecurities about why, because at the end of the day if someone really wants to go through it, let them go through it, if you don’t have nothing to hide.”

The former bride said that she remembered Ollie mentioning Sara's contact with him and that she thought it was "a bit weird," before later watching the couple wed on TV and putting the connection together.

"She [Sara] didn’t really have the nicest things to say, so then watching it now it’s interesting," she reflected.

Tahnee says she think Sara reached out to Ollie after hearing his podcast, where he discusses a lot of the details from Married At First Sight.

She explained: “I think she had reached out after listening to his podcast, you know, a couple people reach out asking for advice and stuff. He didn’t show me the messages which is interesting but anyway we’ll leave that!”

This comes amid confirmation that Sara and Tim are no longer together, despite their romance still playing out on screens over in Australia and the UK.

While the pair appeared to be together at the filming of the Married At First Sight reunion, the relationship is believed to have ended shortly afterwards, with Tim even being pictured with a "new girlfriend."