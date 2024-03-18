Exclusive

Mel Schilling was 'doubled over in pain' filming MAFS Australia before cancer diagnosis

Mel Schilling is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year. Picture: Mel Schilling / Instagram - Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling has urged people to 'listen to their bodies' as she continues treatment for bowel cancer.

Mel Schilling, 52, has revealed how she was "double over in pain" while filming season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia, a symptom of colon cancer which she mistook for jet lag.

The MAFS expert, who filmed the current Australian series last year, joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this week where she opened up about her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Mel was diagnosed with bowel cancer just before Christmas last year, and shortly after underwent surgery to have the tumour removed.

The TV star is now undergoing chemotherapy, telling Jamie and Amanda that she "is doing well" amid the health battle.

"This is currently a week off in my chemo cycle which is why I've got quite a lot of energy today," Mel told the Heart Breakfast presenters.

When asked about how chemotherapy was going for her, Mel explained: "What I've learnt is that there are lots of different types of chemo, I have bowel or colon cancer, so the type of chemo I have doesn't really make me sick, it's not going to make me lose my hair.

"I have other side effects like tingly fingers, that's a funny one, and I am very sensitive to cold - so I have to wear gloves quite a lot - and just a little bit tired."

Mel Schilling has opened up about her colon cancer diagnosis and how she mistook early signs as jet lag. Picture: Mel Schilling / Instagram

She went on to urge people to "listen to their bodies" as she admitted that she mistook early symptoms for jet lag while filming both MAFS UK and MAFS Australia.

Mel revealed that while filming the current season of Married At First Sight Australia last year, she was in a lot of pain between takes.

"I was not listening to my body and I was flying to Sydney, London, Sydney, London, a lot of long-haul flights," Mel explained: "I was filming the current season of MAFS Australia, I was on camera between breaks doubled over in pain and going 'oh, it's fine it's just jet lag!'"

Mel Schilling recorded the current season of Married At First Sight Australia last year, when she began to have symptoms. Picture: Mel Schilling / Instagram

Mel previously opened up about her cancer battle in an interview with new! where she revealed the details of how she found out about the tumour.

"We were sitting in his office and the doctor had a blank look and I thought, 'This doesn't seem right,' and he said, 'It's cancer.' I think I was numb, I didn't process it and I went into work mode, that's all I could focus on," she explained.

In December 2023, Mel underwent colon surgery to remove the tumour - which she called Terry - from her body, an operation which she revealed had gone well.

At the time, she shared the message with fans: "So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn't have gone any better! Crucially the cancer hadn't spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localised in my colon. Over the coming days I will discuss my treatment plan going forwards but suffice to say that Terry is toast!"