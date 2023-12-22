Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

22 December 2023, 12:01

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery
Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

By Hope Wilson

MAFS favourite Mel Schilling has given a cancer update from hospital.

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling has given fans a health update after being diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this month.

The relationship guru shared an image of herself in hospital after undergoing surgery to have a tumour, whom she has named 'Terry', removed.

In the post, Mel praised NHS staff for their support during this difficult time and shared her hopes of being able to go home for Christmas.

Mel wrote: "Terry, you are the weakest link…goodbye! 👋🏼 So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn’t have gone any better!"

Mel Schilling received lots of support online
Mel Schilling received lots of support online. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

The star continued: "Crucially the cancer hadn’t spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localized in my colon. Over the coming days I will discuss my treatment plan going forwards but suffice to say that Terry is toast! 🥳

"I have been absolutely blown away by the countless messages of support I have received from all of you beautiful people, I am so very touched and can honestly say it’s made a difference, so thank you all. 🩷"

Mel Schilling shared an image of herself in hospital
Mel Schilling shared an image of herself in hospital. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

The MAFS favourite added: "I also wanted to say that everyone in the UK should be incredibly proud of the people of the NHS. I’m not talking about the funding, the structure or the waiting lists, just the people.

"Everyone from my consultant to the surgical team and especially the wonderful nurses managing my recovery have been just superb. It’s not just their professionalism but also their genuine concern, bedside manner (especially the nurses) and their endlessly sunny disposition, despite working up to 14 hour days. I owe all of these wonderful people my life and I will be forever indebted to them. The NHS is a unique, precious institution we need to make sure it’s here to serve our children and our children’s children.

"Now, it’s time to focus on getting my a** out of here in time for Christmas 🎄"

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling made the candid confession on Instagram
Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling made the candid confession on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Fans and friends of Mel rushed to comment on her emotional post, offering support to the Married At First Sight legend.

Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson wrote: "What a brilliant post 👏👏👏and news!!! Well done Mel and all the FAB NHS team 👏👏👏👏 rest up girl and praying you’re home for chrimbo ❤️"

MAFS star Ella Morgan added: "Sending you all my love and hugs Mel, and wishing you a speedy recovery. I’m so glad to hear this news 🥹🩷🩷🩷"

This Morning and I'm A Celebrity favourite Josie Gibson commented: "Awww Mel we are all sending so much Love from @thismorning"

Mel is receiving support from her friends and family. Pictured here with husband Gareth
Mel is receiving support from her friends and family. Pictured here with husband Gareth. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Earlier this week Mel took to social media to reveal she had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

In a heartbreaking post, Mel shared an image of herself with her husband Gareth and their eight-year-old daughter Madison.

The TV personality wrote: "'YOU HAVE CANCER'

"Three little words that everyone dreads but no one ever expects to hear. Last Thursday my consultant told me those 3 words."

Mel Schilling shared a moving image of herself with her husband Gareth Brisbane and their daughter Madison
Mel Schilling shared a moving image of herself with her husband Gareth Brisbane and their daughter Madison. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Mel wrote: "About a month ago when I was filming in Australia I developed severe stomach cramps on set, I put it down to all the travel I’d been doing and the upset it caused to my system. I saw my GP in Sydney and he put it down to constipation, gave me some laxatives and sent me on my way. Fortunately I knew something still wasn’t right so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK. On Thursday I was told I had colon cancer and in an instant my whole life changed.

"John Lennon famously said that life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans, how right he was. This week I had planned to travel to Northern Ireland with my family to spend Christmas with loved ones. Instead tomorrow morning I’m checking in to hospital to have an operation to remove a 5cm tumour in my colon, a tumour that had it gone undetected for much longer would have killed me."

Mel Schilling has a close relationship with her daughter Maddie
Mel Schilling has a close relationship with her daughter Maddie. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

The love expert ended her post, writing: "Despite this I feel incredibly blessed that it’s a cancer that is relatively easy to eradicate, I’m expected to make a full recovery though it’s a rough road ahead. I also feel so lucky to have an incredible support network around me, both personally and professionally, my own family and my TV family have been amazing this past few days.

"It will be so tough to spend Xmas Day in hospital instead of being surrounded by family but getting rid of Terry (what I’ve named my tumour) will be the best present of all. I just wanted to finish by saying that if something doesn’t feel right, please, please don’t ignore it and if you don’t think the answers you have got are right, keep going until you do, it might just save your life 💋"

