Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/Thomas Kriaras

By Hope Wilson

Which Married At First Sight couples are still in a relationship and who have broken up? Here is everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight has become everyone's guilty pleasure this year, with drama, love and arguments aplenty.

With the help of MAFS experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Carrick Brunson, each of the singletons this year entered the experiment with the hope of finding their perfect partner.

Despite their best intentions, not all of the cast have found a romantic connection, however there have been some pairings who saw sparks fly from the get-go.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 . Picture: Channel 4 Television

Terrence Edwards and Porscha Pernnelle- SPLIT

Terence Edwards, 40, and Porscha Pernelle, 36, appeared to be complete opposites when they were first wed.

Fans were baffled that the couple stayed in the experiment as long as they did, however after a game of spin the bottle caused deeper cracks in their relationship, the couple decided to leave the process separately.

Since leaving MAFS, Porscha has accused Terence of cheating on her while the two were together, however other cast members have labelled Porscha as 'fake'.

Porscha Pernelle and Terence Edwards are no longer together. Picture: Channel 4

Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan- SPLIT

Nathanial Valentino, 36, and Ella Morgan, 29, had a tumultuous time on MAFS, with the pair failing to find a romantic connection.

The TV stars saw their relationship crumble after Ella's affair with a fellow cast member was revealed.

Since the show completed filming, Nathanial has gone on to accuse Married At First Sight of being "scripted" and claimed the series "broke him".

Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan have split up. Picture: Channel 4

Shona Manderson and Brad Skelly- SPLIT

Shona Manderson, 31, and Brad Skelly, 28, had an incredible start to their married life after the pair admitted they were in love with each other after a matter of days.

However fans were quick to spot red flags in their relationship and Brad and Shona's marriage began to crumble as time went on. At one dramatic dinner party, Brad told his wife to "shut up" which caused uproar on social media and a rift between the couple.

It was eventually decided by the Married At First Sight experts that Shona and Brad should leave the experiment.

Since exiting the process, the couple have split up, with Brad entering a new relationship soon after. Shona has gone on to discuss her relationship with Brad, but has confessed she has found love since their break up.

Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson are no longer in a relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Luke Worley and Jay Howard- UNKNOWN

Luke Worley, 31, and Jay Howard, 31, quickly became fan favourites on Married At First Sight after they bonded straight away.

The couple continued to build on their connection, however after Luke engaged in a physical altercation with fellow groom Jordan Gayle, 26, Luke was asked to leave the experiment, meaning Jay's time on MAFS was also at an end.

It is currently unknown if Luke and Jay are still together, as the rules of Married At First Sight state that the couples cannot disclose their relationship status until after their final episodes have aired.

Luke Worley and Jay Howard have not revealed whether they are still in a relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay- UNKNOWN

Paul Liba, 26, and Tasha Jay, 25, connected as soon as they met on their wedding day.

Despite Tasha getting into a few arguments while on MAFS, Paul has continued to support her on social media, leading fans to speculate that they are still together.

It is currently unknown if Paul and Tasha are still in a relationship as their time on Married At First Sight has not come to an end yet.

Paul Liba and Tasha Jay have not confirmed if they are still in a relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas Kriaras and Rosaline Darlington- UNKNOWN

Thomas Kriaras, 27, and Rosaline Darlington, 28, had an awkward start to their marriage, however the couple have embraced the experiment and have been working on their connection.

The groom has even hinted at a blossoming romance between himself and Rosaline, with many viewers hoping the two are still together.

It has not been revealed if Thomas and Rosaline are still in a relationship as the pair cannot comment on their marriage until after their final scenes on MAFS have aired.

It is currently unclear if Thomas Kriaras and Rosaline Darlington are in a relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Georges Bert and Peggy Rose- UNKNOWN

Georges Bert, 30, and Peggy Rose, 32, saw sparks fly when they first met, however excitement quickly dwindled when Peggy's sister accused Georges of being rude.

The couple have had their ups and downs on the show, but made an effort to get to know each other better.

As the series is still airing, it is currently unknown whether Georges and Peggy are still in a relationship.

Georges Bert and Peggy Rose have not clarified their relationship status. Picture: Channel 4

Arthur Poremba and Laura Vaughan- UNKNOWN

Arthur Poremba, 35, and Laura Vaughan, 34, were another couple who had an iffy start to their relationship.

After meeting Arthur at the alter, Laura confessed that her new husband wasn't her 'usual type', with Laura's vows also causing a stir on social media.

Fans believe that Arthur and Laura are still together after the groom defended his wife online, however the two have not revealed if they are currently in a relationship.

Arthur Poremba and Laura Vaughan have not spoken publicly about their relationship. Picture: Channel 4

JJ Slater and Bianca Petronzi- SPLIT

JJ Slater, 30, and Bianca Petronzi, 29, were one of the last couples to enter Married At First Sight as part of the intruders.

The couple didn't have the best of starts to their relationship, after JJ admitted Bianca wasn't his "type" as he has previously dated a Victoria's Secret model. This caused upset between the pair which they didn't seem to resolve.

Things didn't get any better between the two after JJ's affair with Ella was revealed, causing Bianca to be blindsided during one of their dinner parties.

It appears that JJ Slater and Bianca Petronzi are no longer together. Picture: Channel 4

Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle- UNKNOWN

Erica Roberts, 25, and Jordan Gayle, 26, have caused waves on Married At First Sight since their entrance.

Both Erica and Jordan aren't afraid to cause a stir, however their partnership on the show appears to be steady.

The couple are currently still in the experiment together, so it is unknown what their relationship status is at the moment. Viewers will have to wait until the end of the series to see if the pair are still going strong.

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts have not commented on their relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor- UNKNOWN

Matt Pilmoor, 29, and Adrienne Naylor, 27, had a magical start to their marriage as the pair appeared to have a lot in common, with Adrienne opening up to Matt about her weight loss.

As the series is still airing it is unclear whether Matt and Adrienne are still in a relationship. However all may not be well as Matt has recently been spotted on a 'date' with fellow MAFS co-star Shona, much to the shock of fans.

It is unclear what Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor's relationship status is. Picture: Channel 4

Sean Malkin and Mark Kiley- UNKNOWN

Sean Malkin, 31, and Mark Kiley, 36, caused a stir when they first met, after Mark admitted that he didn't find "that spark straight away" when he first met his husband.

Since then the pair decided to make a go of their relationship and remain in the experiment, but neither Sean or Mark have confirmed their relationship status as of today.

Mark Kiley and Sean Malkin have not revealed if they are still together. Picture: Channel 4

