Exclusive

Married At First Sight’s Sean breaks up with Mark at tonight’s dinner party

Married At First Sight UK’s Sean breaks up with Mark

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Sean Malkin makes a shocking revelation on tonight's episode.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight star Sean Malkin, 31, appears to break up with husband Mark Kiely, 36, during tonight's dinner party.

Despite help from experts Mel Schilling, Paul Carrick Brunson and Charlene Douglas, it appears that Sean and Mark's relationship can't be saved after the letter task puts doubts in Sean's head.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Heart, Sean asks Mark to join him away from their fellow cast for a private chat. The groom then makes the revelation that he no longer wants to continue in the experiment and doesn't see his relationship with Mark going any further.

Speaking to the camera, Sean says: "You know, it was a really tough letter to read because it was true. It just gives us some clarity on how I've been feeling. I'm pretty sure I know what I'm going to do now after reading this letter. It just needs to be done."

Married At First Sight star Sean Malkin asked to speak to his husband Mark Kiley in private to confess his feelings. Picture: Channel 4

The groom then pulls his husband to the side and makes a startling confession.

Sean tells Mark: "I need to be true to myself on this one, and after this letter as well, I don't see this going any further. I'm going to leave."

This statement leaves Mark speechless, with fans having to tune in tonight to see what his response is.

Married At First Sight star Mark Kiley appeared to be devastated when Sean Malkin explained his feelings. Picture: Channel 4

However, things may not be over for Sean and Mark.

As per the rules of MAFS, if one half of the couple votes to stay while the other votes to leave, the couple will stay in the experiment for another week.

It is unclear whether Sean and Mark leave the show this week or if they decide to continue in the experiment, so viewers will have to wait to see how their partnership develops.

Married At First Sight's Sean Malkin made the devastating realisation that he no longer wanted to remain in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

This new clip adds to an already dramatic week on Married At First Sight which saw fan-favourites Luke Worley, 31, and Jay Howard, 31, exit the process after Luke's physical fight with fellow groom, 26-year-old Jordan Gayle.

Their argument began after Jordan and his wife Erica Roberts, 25, told Jay about 'cheating comments' Luke had made the day before. This caused tension to build between the two men which culminated in their fiery argument.

Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle were embroiled in a physical fight earlier this week on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

There appears to be no love lost between the two as they have continued to goad each other online and even teased an upcoming boxing match.

As the series nears its end, fans won't have to wait too long until the brides and grooms are reunited for an explosive bonus episode.

Read more: