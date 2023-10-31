When was Married At First Sight filmed? Everything you need to know

31 October 2023, 16:19

When was Married At First Sight filmed? Everything you need to know
When was Married At First Sight filmed? Everything you need to know. Picture: Instagram/@rozzdarlington/@laurajayvaughan

By Hope Wilson

When was MAFS 2023 filmed? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has kept us all on the edge of our seats this year.

MAFS experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson, have been trying to keep the peace amongst the cast, however with couple swapping, verbal altercations and a physical fight, this series has been more dramatic than ever.

Despite the fallouts, there have some some love matches which appear to be going steady, but fans will have to wait until the final episodes to see whether their favourite couples are still together.

When was Married At First Sight filmed? Here is everything you need to know.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have brought plenty of drama to the experiment
The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have brought plenty of drama to the experiment. Picture: Channel 4 Television

When was Married At First Sight reunion filmed?

Married At First Sight was filmed between February and May 2023.

Most of the weddings were filmed in February, however the late arrivals saw their nuptials occurring slightly later.

Filming wrapped in May of this year, however the cast were reunited in later months to film the Married At First Sight reunion.

The cast of Married At First Sight were in the experiment from February until May
The cast of Married At First Sight were in the experiment from February until May. Picture: Channel 4

When was the Married At First Sight reunion filmed?

The Married At First Sight reunion was filmed in July.

However with so much drama and public interest in the show, a source told The Sun that fans would be getting a bonus episode.

The TV insider said: "This series of Married At First Sight started filming way back in February, and there was also a reunion filmed in July - so it was all in the can before any of this series had been aired.

"As the episodes have been screened, the cast have seen things unfold that they weren't aware of at the time of filming, so a lot of dynamics have changed since the reunion episode was shot in the summer.

"The relationship status of some of the couples has also been up and down in the last few months, so Channel 4 bosses wanted to get the key faces from the series back together to give fans the most up-to-date gossip.

"It's bound to be very explosive. A lot of the cast have been quite fiery and opinionated about each other on social media since the show has been on, so expect all of that to spill out on camera."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Peggy and Georges are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle saw their fight turn physical after weeks of tension building between the two

Married At First Sight: Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's fight explained

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan planning to fight again in boxing match

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan planning to fight again in boxing match

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras shows off impressive body transformation

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras shows off impressive body transformation

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023: First look at rumoured line-up

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay confirm they're still together after leaving experiment

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay confirm they're still together after leaving experiment
The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK finish?

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Trending on Heart

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrates 'huge milestone' for 'last baby'

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrates 'huge milestone' for 'last baby'

Celebrities

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor

Matthew Perry death: Friends co-stars break silence with joint statement

Matthew Perry death: Friends co-stars break silence with joint statement

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

Was Matthew Perry married and does he have any children?

Was Matthew Perry married and does he have any children?

Matthew Perry latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars mourn loss

Matthew Perry death latest: Friends cast break silence as post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

Matthew Perry dead: Friends co-stars pay heartbreaking tributes to actor

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars pay tribute to actor following tragic death

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

Lifestyle

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

Lifestyle

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?