Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/@rozzdarlington

By Hope Wilson

Is Married At First Sight scripted or staged? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has been a television favourite ever since it burst onto our screens back in 2015.

Since then the show has grown in popularity and brought on relationship experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling to help guide the couples through their new partnerships. Although the couples aren't legally married on the show, the pairs live together as a husband and wife would do, while interacting with their fellow cast members.

However some MAFS alum have spoken out against the show, leaving many fans wondering if the series is real or fake?

Is Married At First Sight staged or scripted? Here is everything you need to know.

Mel Schilling, Paul Carrick Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the three Married At First Sight experts. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Is Married At First Sight staged?

According to Channel 4, Married At First Sight is not staged.

The show is described as being an 'unscripted reality series', which means that the cast are not given lines to memorise and act out.

However some contestants have spoken out against the show, including 36-year-old Nathanial Valentino. The 2023 groom accused the show of being 'scripted' and said that the series 'broke him'.

In response to Nathanial's accusations, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "The welfare of all contributors is our top priority and we ensure support is available before, during and after filming – including 24/7 access to welfare or psych support.

"The show is an unscripted reality series which follows real events as they naturally unfold and is in no way scripted."

Former groom Nathanial Valentino has spoken out against Married At First Sight, claiming the series is 'scripted'. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Is Married At First Sight scripted?

Married At First Sight is not scripted.

Channel 4 have confirmed that the series is 'unscripted', meaning that the cast are not given a script to act out while on the show.

Former bride Chanita Stephenson visited Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to discuss how real MAFS is.

Watch Chanita Stephenson state Married At First Sight is real here:

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson says show is 'completely real'

Read more: