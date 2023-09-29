Where is Married At First Sight filmed? Location details revealed

By Hope Wilson

Where are the Married At First Sight flats, dinner parties and weddings filmed? Here's everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight captured the nation's attention when it burst onto our screens back in 2015. Since then, the love for the show has continued to grow, as more and more couples have completed the experiment.

We've seen drama, heartbreak and a whole lot of love in those eight years, with some of the pairings choosing to stay together, while others have gone their separate ways.

Experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are there to guide the pairings through their new relationships, as well as stepping in when things get too chaotic.

But where are the Married At First Sight filming locations? Here are all the answers.

Married At First Sight 2023 is underway. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Where are the Married At First Sight flats?

Most of Married At First Sight is filmed in London.

The Married At First Sight flats the couples live in are located in Wembley, north London.

Here the contestants interact with the other pairings in the process, which can often lead to explosive arguments.

The Married At First Sight flats are in London. Picture: E4

Where are the Married At First Sight dinner parties filmed?

The Married At First Sight dinner parties are held at an event space in Greenwich, south-east London.

Each week the MAFS couples are invited to a dinner party to meet up with the other brides and grooms in the experiment.

The dinner parties are filmed in London. Picture: E4

Where are the Married At First Sight wedding venues?

The Married At First Sight 2023 weddings were filmed at a number of locations across the country.

The wedding venues included Ashridge House in Berkhamstead, Hylands House in Chelmsford, Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire, Hedingham Castle in Suffolk and Hatfield Place in Essex.

