Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

By Hope Wilson

Are Terence and Porscha still married? Here's everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight stars Terence, 40, and Porscha, 36, said 'I do' in a gorgeous wedding ceremony earlier this week.

But despite their dreamy surroundings, Terence and Porscha's marriage got off to a rocky start as the pair seem to be polar opposites.

With so many differences, will this couple prove that opposites do attract? Or has their relationship crumbled before it's even began?

Terence and Porscha were matched together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Terence and Porscha still together?

It is currently unknown if Terence and Porscha are still in a relationship.

As per MAFS rules, the couple cannot speak about their relationship status until their final episodes have aired.

Currently the couple do not follow each other on Instagram, so this may indicate that the two are not on good terms.

Porscha and Terence are both looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Porscha said about Terence?

After her wedding episode aired, Porscha posted a sweet image of her and Terence on their big day.

She captioned the post: "Sooo I got married ☺️ did you enjoy watching our wedding? Honeymoon tonight on @e4grams at 9pm can’t wait for you all to see our gorgeous location 🥰"

Unlike the other MAFS couples who have posted wedding pictures, Porscha did not mention Terence in the post.

What has Married At First Sight Terence said about Porscha?

Speaking at the Married At First Sight launch event, Terence told Heart about the person he wished to be matched with.

The DJ said: "For me, the woman I was getting married to had to be really good with kids. If it was someone who didn't really care about kids or paid no interest, that would be a big red flag for myself."

