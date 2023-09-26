Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

26 September 2023, 16:47

MAFS tease explosive honeymoon episode

By Hope Wilson

Are Terence and Porscha still married? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight stars Terence, 40, and Porscha, 36, said 'I do' in a gorgeous wedding ceremony earlier this week.

But despite their dreamy surroundings, Terence and Porscha's marriage got off to a rocky start as the pair seem to be polar opposites.

With so many differences, will this couple prove that opposites do attract? Or has their relationship crumbled before it's even began?

Are Terence and Porscha still together? Here is what we know so far.

Terence and Porscha were matched together on Married At First Sight
Terence and Porscha were matched together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Terence and Porscha still together?

It is currently unknown if Terence and Porscha are still in a relationship.

As per MAFS rules, the couple cannot speak about their relationship status until their final episodes have aired.

Currently the couple do not follow each other on Instagram, so this may indicate that the two are not on good terms.

Porscha and Terence are both looking for love on Married At First Sight
Porscha and Terence are both looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Porscha said about Terence?

After her wedding episode aired, Porscha posted a sweet image of her and Terence on their big day.

She captioned the post: "Sooo I got married ☺️ did you enjoy watching our wedding? Honeymoon tonight on @e4grams at 9pm can’t wait for you all to see our gorgeous location 🥰"

Unlike the other MAFS couples who have posted wedding pictures, Porscha did not mention Terence in the post.

What has Married At First Sight Terence said about Porscha?

Speaking at the Married At First Sight launch event, Terence told Heart about the person he wished to be matched with.

The DJ said: "For me, the woman I was getting married to had to be really good with kids. If it was someone who didn't really care about kids or paid no interest, that would be a big red flag for myself."

Read more:

Featured on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School Podcast

Listen to Heart Xmas

Married At First Sight Official Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me Podcast

Featured on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School Podcast

Listen to Heart Xmas

Married At First Sight Official Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me Podcast

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed? Location details revealed

Matt Lucas was the previous presenter of The Great British Bake Off

Why did Matt Lucas leave The Great British Bake Off?

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Trending on Heart

Peggy and Georges were wed on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have been friends for years.

Amanda Holden opens up about her friendship with Simon Cowell

Celebrities

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Martin H has praised fans for helping him boost his confidence.

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H thanks fans for helping him 'believe in himself'

The Great British Bake Off has a tough filming schedule

When was The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

Married At First Sight has seen a selection of couples stay together

Married At First Sight success stories: Who has stayed together?

MAFS viewers can't ignore this couple's deal-breaker.

Married at First Sight viewers spot red flag for newlyweds Shona and Brad

Married at First Sight

The Great British Bake Off has produced some top winners over the years

Who won Great British Bake Off 2022 and where are they now?

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

Will there be a second series of My Mum Your Dad? Everything we know so far

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Jay Howard: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Luke Worley: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Rosaline is a cast member on Married At First Sight

Rosaline Darlington Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Kriaras Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Tasha Jay: Age, job, Instagram revealed