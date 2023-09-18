Married At First Sight Porscha: Age, job, son and Instagram revealed

18 September 2023, 20:30

MAFS UK - meet Porsha

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Porscha from her age to her job, kids and Instagram.

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Porscha.

How old is Porscha, what does she do for a living, who are her children and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Porscha.

The Married At First Sight 2023 cast have been revealed
The Married At First Sight 2023 cast have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Porscha?

Porscha is 36-years-old.

Porscha's age was a big factor in her signing up to MAFSUK. She told Heart at the official Married At First Sight Press Launch:

"Growing up Christian, marriage is such an important right of passage for any Christian, so I always imagined myself being married and always thought I'd get married very young.

"Unfortunately that didn't happen and I was 36 and still single, so when this show was actually introduced to me by my sister I was like 'oh my god, there's a show where you get to have a wedding, I'd love to do this.'

"For me it was more about the actual wedding, I didn't think too much about the marriage!"

Porscha is looking for her perfect match on Married At First Sight
Porscha is looking for her perfect match on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What is Married At First Sight Porscha's job?

Porscha is an executive assistant from London.

Does Married At First Sight Porscha have children?

Porscha has a young son called Ethan Oscar.

It is unclear how old Porscha's son is or if he will feature in the show.

Porscha has a close relationship with her son Ethan Oscar
Porscha has a close relationship with her son Ethan Oscar. Picture: Instagram/@porscha.x

What is Married At First Sight Porscha's Instagram?

Porscha's Instagram handle is @porscha.x.

She regularly uploads stunning pictures of her life and sweet images of her child.

What has Married At First Sight Porscha said about the show?

Porscha has said: "This process in all will definitely test the best of you. It will bring out emotions, joys, feelings that you never knew existed and I think through that- growth.

"You'll definitely achieve growth, even if you're there for a day or the whole 10 weeks you will definitely grow through this experience."

