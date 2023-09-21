Married At First Sight Tasha: Age, job, Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - meet Tasha

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Tasha, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Tasha.

How old is Tasha, what does she do for a living and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Tasha.

Tasha is looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Tasha?

Tasha is 25-years-old and from Leeds.

Speaking ahead of taking part in the show, Tasha said: "I have faith in the experts that I could find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!"

What is Married At First Sight Tasha's job?

Tasha is a childcare assistant.

When asked if the MAFS experts grilled them, Tasha said: "It's not always a grilling sometimes it's a really positive thing to hear from them."

Tasha is looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

What is Married At First Sight Tasha's Instagram?

Tasha's Instagram handle is @itstashajay.

She regularly posts pictures of her daily life and behind the scenes of photoshoots.

Read more: