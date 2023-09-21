Married At First Sight Tasha: Age, job, Instagram revealed
21 September 2023, 20:30
MAFS UK - meet Tasha
Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Tasha, from her age to her job and Instagram.
Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.
The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.
One of the contestants looking for love this year is Tasha.
How old is Tasha, what does she do for a living and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Tasha.
How old is Married At First Sight Tasha?
Tasha is 25-years-old and from Leeds.
Speaking ahead of taking part in the show, Tasha said: "I have faith in the experts that I could find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!"
What is Married At First Sight Tasha's job?
Tasha is a childcare assistant.
When asked if the MAFS experts grilled them, Tasha said: "It's not always a grilling sometimes it's a really positive thing to hear from them."
What is Married At First Sight Tasha's Instagram?
Tasha's Instagram handle is @itstashajay.
She regularly posts pictures of her daily life and behind the scenes of photoshoots.
