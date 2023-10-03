Married At First Sight's Thomas feeling his 'best self' as he reveals incredible body transformation

Thomas has completely overhauled his diet and fitness regime. Picture: Channel4/Instagram

The Wiltshire groom said he was in "such a good place" following the "amazing experience" on MAFS.

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras has revealed his impressive body transformation on Instagram, praising the E4 show for giving him the motivation he needed to become his "best self".

The Wiltshire-based groom, 27, told fans he was the "strongest" he had ever been and was in a great headspace following the hit dating series.

Showing off his sculpted body, six-pack and muscly arms on social media, the ex-investment worker posted a photo of his bulked-up physique next to a snap from five years ago.

The comparison showed just how far the self-confessed gentlemen had come on his fitness journey, with the first shot revealing his former "small" frame.

"I don’t recognise myself sometimes when I look back at old photos of myself," he told fans on Instagram.

"On the left was me 5 years ago, looking for a new suit for my graduation and that was the only one that’d fit my small frame.

"On the right is me now, the strongest I’ve ever been.

"After doing a Q&A today, I had a lot of people asking me what I would have done differently if I could go back. I would’ve made sure I continued being my best self instead of letting myself become unhappy and unfit.

"I’m in such a good place and it’s because of all the beautiful people I met on this amazing experience thanks to #marriedatfirstsight

"Thanks everyone for being amazing 🙏 I can’t wait for you guys to see mine and @rozzdarlington’s journey!!!!"

Thomas and wife Rozz initially struggled to find the spark. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas, who married quirky wife Rosaline during one of the show's most awkward wedding ceremonies, revealed he was feeling healthy and happy since filming wrapped.

The duo faced a rocky start after florist Rozz admitted she was struggling to find the spark between them – even after they consummated the marriage.

During the first commitment ceremony, Thomas opened up about his feelings of rejection and admitted he felt hurt and ignored in the wake of their intimacy.

But things are beginning to take a positive turn for the couple, who spent last night's episode working with relationship coach Paul Carrick Brunson on opening a line of honest communication.

Judging by what the pair have posted on social media since the first few episodes aired, we're guessing there's hope for Thomas and Rozz yet.

