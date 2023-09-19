Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - Meet Thomas

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Thomas as he marries Rosaline on Married At First Sight.

Married At First Sight UK 2023 has already kicked off, with Thomas and Rosaline's wedding one of the next to be aired on Channel 4.

The show sees a handful of singletons put their faith in the experts as they agree to marry a complete stranger.

Over a ten-week period, the couples will learn about each other and work out whether their relationship can go the distance or if it isn't a match made in heaven.

Ahead of his wedding, here's everything you need to know about Thomas.

Thomas is a 27-year-old from Wiltshire working in Investment Communications. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Thomas, what's his job and how old is he?

Married At First Sight's Thomas is a 27-year-old from Wiltshire working in Investment Communications.

Thomas has turned to the experts on Married At First Sight to find a wife who will accept both him and his feline friends.

Self-confessed as being traditional and a gentleman, Thomas says his love language is gift-giving. He just needs to find someone special to spoil - will Rosaline be that person?

Thomas will marry Rosaline on Married At First Sight – but will it be a match made in heaven? Picture: E4

Does Thomas have Instagram?

You can follow Thomas from Married At First Sight on Instagram under the handle @thomaskriaras.

Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

Married At First Sight have revealed that Thomas marries Rosaline in the new series of the hit reality TV show.

While their wedding appears to be awkward, could there be romance on the cards for these two?

We'll have to wait to watch the series unfold in order to find out.

