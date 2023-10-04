Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline

4 October 2023, 12:15 | Updated: 4 October 2023, 12:24

Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline. Picture: E4/ Thomas Kriaras - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras has revealed that things between him and wife Rosaline Darlington 'get better' as the series continues.

Married At First Sight couple Thomas and Rosaline have not had an easy start to the experiment, admitting to feeling awkward with one another from the moment they met at the wedding.

The 27-year-old from Wiltshire and the 28-year-old Florist from Crewe's relationship did not improve during their honeymoon where they struggled to form a connection.

At the first commitment ceremony with experts Mel Schillings, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, Thomas revealed that they had slept together for the first time, with Rosaline admitting she had chosen to consummate the marriage in order to ignite a spark.

After admitting he was hurt by her reasons for sleeping with him, the pair worked with expert Paul to work through their emotions and appeared in a much better place at the second dinner party of the series.

Now, Thomas has hinted that romance is on the cards for himself and Rosaline, telling his Instagram followers that "from here on out, things get better".

Sharing a picture of himself and Rozz at the dinner party, Thomas wrote: "Annnnd we go again with a tough tough dinner party 😂 but looking back it’s more of a turning point 🙏 from here on out, things get better 🫠✨💫."

Thomas married Rosaline on Married At First Sight
Thomas married Rosaline on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Fans of the show are also confident the pair will start to form a stronger relationship, with one person commenting on the post: "I'm not so patiently waiting for you guys to just be the dream couple I know you're going to be 😂."

Another person wrote: "I'm not so patiently waiting for you guys to just be the dream couple I know you're going to be 😂."

A third shared: "You got this guys, my fave couple 🫶."

Thomas took to Instagram to apologise to wife Rosaline for being 'too hard' on her
Thomas took to Instagram to apologise to wife Rosaline for being 'too hard' on her. Picture: Thomas Kriaras/Instagram

This week, Thomas also took to his social media to defend his wife after their fallout made headlines.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "Rozz is the loveliest person I've ever met. I'm sorry I was so hard on you."

