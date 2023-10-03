What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air?

3 October 2023, 16:54

What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air?
What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air? Picture: E4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What channel and what nights of the week is Married At First Sight on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has returned with a handful of new singletons putting their faith in the MAFS experts to pair them with their perfect match.

The series has got off to an explosive start, with arguments breaking out between Nathanial and Ella, Brad and Shona and Porscha and Terence.

The drama will continue to unfold until November, with this year's series of Married At First Sight being the longest yet.

From the channel you can watch it on to which nights of the week the show airs, here's everything you need to know.

Peggy and Georges get married on Married At First Sight UK
Peggy and Georges get married on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4

What channel is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight airs on E4 and E4+1 an hour later.

You can also watch the episodes on streaming service All4.

What nights is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight is on at 9:00pm on E4 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The show does not air new episodes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Related video:

Brad appears to tell wife Shona to ‘shut up’ on Married At First Sight

When does Married At First Sight end and how many episodes are there?

This year's MAFS is set to be the longest-running series so far at a whopping 36 episodes.

While an end date for Married At First Sight has not been revealed yet, with the series kicking off on Monday, 18th September and airing 36 episodes, we've worked out it should come to an end on Thursday, 16th November or around that time.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

TV & Movies

Peggy and Georges are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

TV & Movies

Brad is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Brad Skelly Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and tattoos explained

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Peggy Rose Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Rosaline is a cast member on Married At First Sight

Rosaline Darlington Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Jay Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Georges Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Shona is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Shona Manderson Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

One demanding bride has caused controversy online.

Bride blasts bridesmaid for 'ruining wedding' after refusing to bleach her hair

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has created an autumnal door for her daughter Rose

Stacey Solomon reveals autumn door at Pickle Cottage dedicated to Rose

Celebrities

Supermarkets such as Asda and Tesco have confirmed when customers can book their Christmas delivery slot

Supermarket Christmas delivery slots 2023: When can you book for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco and more

Lifestyle

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Paul Liba Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Terence is a cast member on Married At First Sight 2023

Terence Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, children and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Porscha is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Porscha Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, son and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Tasha Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Nathanial is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Nathanial Valentino Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

Arthur Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and previous TV roles

Laura Vaughan Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella Morgan: Age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Luke revealed why he wasn't wearing his wedding ring.

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals shock reason he doesn't wear wedding ring

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight shock as Brad appears to tell wife Shona to 'shut up'

Married At First Sight shock as Brad appears to tell wife Shona to 'shut up'

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies