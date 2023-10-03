What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air?

What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air? Picture: E4

By Alice Dear

What channel and what nights of the week is Married At First Sight on?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has returned with a handful of new singletons putting their faith in the MAFS experts to pair them with their perfect match.

The series has got off to an explosive start, with arguments breaking out between Nathanial and Ella, Brad and Shona and Porscha and Terence.

The drama will continue to unfold until November, with this year's series of Married At First Sight being the longest yet.

From the channel you can watch it on to which nights of the week the show airs, here's everything you need to know.

Peggy and Georges get married on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4

What channel is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight airs on E4 and E4+1 an hour later.

You can also watch the episodes on streaming service All4.

What nights is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight is on at 9:00pm on E4 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The show does not air new episodes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Related video:

Brad appears to tell wife Shona to ‘shut up’ on Married At First Sight

When does Married At First Sight end and how many episodes are there?

This year's MAFS is set to be the longest-running series so far at a whopping 36 episodes.

While an end date for Married At First Sight has not been revealed yet, with the series kicking off on Monday, 18th September and airing 36 episodes, we've worked out it should come to an end on Thursday, 16th November or around that time.

Read more: