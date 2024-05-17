It Ends With Us movie UK release date revealed as trailer drops

17 May 2024, 11:50

The release date for It Ends With Us has been announced
The release date for It Ends With Us has been announced. Picture: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

By Hope Wilson

When is It Ends With Us coming out? The movie UK release date revealed as trailer shows first look at Blake Lively as Lily Bloom.

The It Ends With Us has just dropped as we get to see Blake Lively, 36, as Lily Bloom on screen for the first time.

Adapted from the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us has gained a legion of fans in recent years after unexpectedly blowing up on TikTok in 2021. The book follows the story of Lily Bloom as she navigates her relationship with her abusive husband Ryle Kincaid, while also battling feelings for her childhood sweetheart Atlas Corrigan.

Fans will get to see these iconic characters on screen with Brandon Sklenar, 32, starring as Atlas, and Justin Baldoni, 40, playing the role of Ryle. As the song My Tears Ricochet by Taylor Swift plays in the background, the It Ends With Us trailer has given us all the feels and we can't for it to come to cinema screens soon!

While the US release date has been confirmed, many UK fans have been wondering when the film will be available to watch overseas. When is the It Ends With Us movie UK release date? Here is everything we know.

It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom
It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom. Picture: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

It Ends With Us UK release date

The UK release date for It Ends With Us has not been officially confirmed, however the film will be released in the USA on the 9th of August.

The film was originally slated to come out on the 9th of February, before being pushed back to the 21st of June, and now to the 9th of August.

Due to the 2023 WGA strike and 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, production on It Ends With Us was repeatedly paused, which is said to have impacted the movie's release date.

Watch the trailer for It Ends With Us here:

Watch the trailer for It Ends With Us

Speaking to PEOPLE about her upcoming role, Blake Lively told the publication: "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear.

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on. I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film."

Justin Baldoni stars in It Ends With Us as Ryle Kincaid
Justin Baldoni stars in It Ends With Us as Ryle Kincaid. Picture: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Despite the film not being released yet, production has faced backlash from fans regarding Lily's outfits.

After images from the set were released, social media users took issue with the clothing of the main character with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the costume choices.

One user wrote: "Literally WHAT are blake lively's outfits in this movie like they have to be trolling at this point #ItEndsWithUs"

While another added: "The casting and outfits for it ends with us is SO bad it’s embarrassing like did they even read the book?!"

However some fans did defend Lily's wardrobe, writing: "I know this is really unpopular but I actually like how it ends with us is looking. Lily's outfit might not be perfect but it screams 'I own a flower shop'."

Fans were not impressed by Lily's outfits in It Ends With Us
Fans were not impressed by Lily's outfits in It Ends With Us. Picture: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Author Colleen Hover has promised fans that they will be impressed by Lily's outfits, telling TODAY: "When I wrote the book, it wasn’t about the age of the characters. It wasn’t about what they were wearing. I don’t even think I described any clothing in the book.

"Yeah, you’ve seen a few outfits that Lily has worn, but she looks so phenomenal on screen. And some of the outfits that she’s worn indoors that no one’s gotten pictures of yet are phenomenal."

