Who is Hannah Dodd? Bridgerton star's age, height, net worth and relationship status revealed

Hannah Dodd plays Francesca in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflx/Getty

By Hope Wilson

As the new face of Francesca Bridgerton, here is everything you need to know about actress Hannah Dodd, from her age to her relationship status, height, Instagram and net worth.

Bridgerton has a new face this season as actress Hannah Dodd, 28, takes on the role of Francesca Bridgerton.

Previously played by Ruby Stokes, 20, Hannah will be appearing in the Netflix drama as the new Francesca Bridgerton, who is set to take the ton by storm. The sixth Bridgerton child is much more reserved than the rest, however will Francesca catch the eye of Queen Charlotte and be named the Diamond of the Season? Or will Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin's (Luke Newton) romance eclipse her debut? We can't wait to find out!

While this is her first time in Bridgerton, this isn't Hannah's first time on screen as fans may recognise her from Harlots, Enola Holmes 2, Eternals, Find Me in Paris and Anatomy of a Scandal.

How old is Hannah Dodd, what is her relationship status, how tall is she and what is her net worth? Here is everything you need to know.

Hannah Dodd is a new arrival in Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

How old is Hannah Dodd?

Hannah Dodd is 28-years-old.

She was born on the 17th of May 1995 in Hackney, London.

How tall is Hannah Dodd?

Hannah Dodd is 5ft 5in, making her 1.68 m.

Who is Francesca in Bridgerton?

Francesca in Bridgerton is played by actress Hannah Dodd.

Who is Hannah Dodd's boyfriend?

It appears that Hannah Dodd is single, however she has been romantically linked to singer Sam Fender, 30, in the past.

In 2022 a source told The Sun: "Sam thinks Hannah is absolutely stunning and has been liking her pictures like crazy, which is of course very flattering for her.

"She has also followed him back and they are getting on very well.'It's a case of watch this space."

What is Hannah Dodd's net worth?

It is currently unknown what Hannah Dodd's net worth is, however she does have an impressive acting résumé, including roles in Hollywood blockbuster Eternals and Netflix favourite Enola Holmes 2.

What is Hannah Dodd's Instagram?

Fans can follow Hannah Dodd on Instagram @hannahfkdodd.

She currently has over 200,000 followers and often posts pictures of her work as well as days out with family and friends.

Was Hannah Dodd in Enola Holmes 2?

Hannah Dodd starred in Enola Holmes 2 as Sarah Chapman/Cicely.

She has also had roles in Anatomy of a Scandal, Fighting with My Family and Eternals.