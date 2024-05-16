Is Phoebe Dynevor in season 3 of Bridgerton? Her absence explained

Phoebe Dynevor is not in season three of Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Will Phoebe Dynevor be in season three of Bridgerton? Here is everything we know about her departure from the Netflix series.

Phoebe Dynevor, 29, was the breakout star of Bridgerton season one, after her portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton's relationship with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) gained her a legion of fans.

Now as the third season of the Netflix period drama drops, viewers have been introduced to a new love story, this time involving Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Inspired by their sister Daphne, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) are also on the hunt for love this year.

Despite all of this exciting storlyines, many fans have noticed that Daphne is noticeably absent from the newest series. As viewers speculate as to why she isn't in the show, Phoebe has broken her silence and revealed whether she will be in season three.

Is Phoebe Dynevor in season 3 of Bridgerton and if not, why did she leave? Here is everything we know.

Phoebe Dynevor stars as Daphne Bridgerton in the show. Picture: Getty

Is Phoebe Dynevor in season 3 of Bridgerton?

Pheobe Dynevor is not in season 3 of Bridgerton, however showrunner Jess Brownell hinted that Daphne Bridgerton may make an appearance in some capacity.

She told Variety: "We feel like those moments when the whole family is together is what really makes the show and makes all of us, I think, want to be a Bridgerton.

"So yes, you will definitely be seeing Daphne, Anthony and Kate — how much, I don’t want to say quite yet, but you have to tune in."

Daphne Bridgerton married Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix/Liam Daniel

Why isn't Phoebe Dynevor in season 3 of Bridgerton?

When series three of Bridgerton was confirmed, many wondered if Phoebe Dynevor would make a return to the show.

While Daphne Bridgerton was the focus of season one alongside her husband Simon Basset, the period drama has now shifted its attention to the other Bridgerton siblings.

Last year Phoebe confirmed she would not feature in series three, telling Screen Rant: "Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

While it isn't clear exactly why Phoebe Dynever isn't in the newest season of Bridgerton, viewers are crossing their finger's that she makes a return in series four.