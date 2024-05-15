Bridgerton season 3 release date, time and how many episodes there are

15 May 2024, 14:42

Bridgerton is back for a third season
Bridgerton is back for a third season. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix is ready to drop part one of the hit series Bridgerton but what time is it coming out? And how many episodes are there? Here's all the latest information you need.

Bridgerton has been a huge hit for Netflix in recent years and this May 2024, we're about to get the next highly-anticipated instalment that is season 3.

Set to follow the romantic journey of Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington and the next Bridgerton sibling Colin, fans and viewers are extremely excited to see how this relationship unfolds. We've been told to expect tears, secrets and of course, some very sexy scenes.

Stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are set to take on the storyline of the most anticipated love story yet as season two ended with Penelope overhearing her life-long crush declaring he would never marry her.

Excited to find out what happens next, here's everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 3 including what time is drops on Netflix, how many episodes there and what it's all going to be about.

The romance is set to continue on Netflix
The romance is set to continue on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What date and time does Bridgerton part 1 and 2 land on Netflix?

Due to the highly popular nature of Bridgerton, Netflix has decided to prolong the excitement by breaking the season into two parts.

Part one will be released on May 16th in the UK at the early time of 8:00am with part two releasing a few weeks later on June 13.

Watch the Bridgerton season three trailer here:

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

How many Bridgerton season 3 episodes will there be?

In total, there will be eight, one-hour long episodes for you to indulge in.

The first four episodes will be delivered in part one, with the final four dropping on to Netflix during the June release date.

What is Bridgeton season 3 about?

After hearing her one true love Colin is not interested, Penelope decides to move on and find herself another husband - someone who can get her away from her mother and sisters and who will allow her to keep her Lady Whistledown life.

Meanwhile, Colin returns from his summer travels and becomes sad to see his friend Penelope so disinterested in him - especially after she was the one person who always appreciated him for exactly who he was.

Keen to win her over, he offers to mentor her in order to help her find a husband but of course, the lessons begin to work a little too well leaving Colin confused over his feelings.

There is of course the matter of Eloise and Penelope's on-going feud and the Lady Whistledown life that becomes harder and harder to keep a secret.

