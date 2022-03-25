Who is Jonathan Bailey? Bridgerton star's age, partner and other TV work

25 March 2022, 10:10

Heart reporter

Jonathan Bailey is the actor who plays Anthony in Netflix's Bridgerton - here's your need-to-know him.

Bridgerton is officially back for season two, and we couldn't be more excited about the return of our favourite show.

The Regency-era Netflix series - which comes from production company Shondaland - follows the lives of the fictional Bridgerton family as they navigate love, life, and scandal...

Season two has put Anthony Bridgerton front and centre, and it will see him become embroiled in a love triangle with two new characters.

Anthony is played by Brit actor Jonathan Bailey, who you may recognise from his previous acting work.

Here's your need-to-know on him..

Jonathan Bailey stars in Bridgerton season two
Jonathan Bailey stars in Bridgerton season two. Picture: Netflix

Who is Jonathan Bailey? What's his age and background?

Jonathan, 33, is an actor from Oxfordshire. He started acting in TV in 1997, and one of his first major roles was as Leonardo Da Vinci in CBBC series Leonardo in 2011.

Bridgerton season two is available to watch on Netflix now
Bridgerton season two is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What else has Jonathan Bailey been in?

Many people may recognise Jonathan from his role in hit ITV series Broadchurch, which he starred in alongside Olivia Colman and David Tennant.

He is also known for appearing in BBC Two series W1A, and Channel 4's Campus.

Jonathan plays Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, which became the most-watched Netflix original series ever after its release in 2020.

Speaking previously to Evening Standard about the show, Jonathan said: "Even today, just meeting and talking to actual people who have seen the show feels weird. To me and all the British cast, it feels like Nasa. Netflix launched this spaceship, and you get launched into space. It’s a brilliantly traumatic thing to experience. The launch only happens once, and then it’s about tethering yourself and working it out. I think that might take a while."

Jonathan has also appeared in Broadchurch
Jonathan has also appeared in Broadchurch. Picture: Alamy

Does Jonathan Bailey have a partner?

It is not known whether Jonathan is dating anyone at the moment.

Jonathan previously opened up about feeling pressure to hide his sexuality at the start of his career, telling GQ that an 'actor friend' told him: 'There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay.'"

"All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight," Jonathan said.

Thankfully, Jonathan added that he reached a point where he realised he didn't have to hide himself any longer. He told the publication: "I reached a point where I thought, 'F*** this, I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part."

Is Jonathan Bailey on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @jbayleaf.

