Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children. Picture: Ellie Alderson / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Who is Ollie Watkins' girlfriend Ellie Anderson and how many children do they have? The Aston Villa and England Squad player's family life revealed.

Ollie Watkins, 28, is gearing up - alongside the rest of the England Squad - for the Euros Final on Sunday, 14th July, after scoring an epic goal in the 90th minute of the semi-finals against the Netherlands, taking Gareth Southgate's team into the final against Spain.

By the Aston Villa forward's side during the tournament has been his loving girlfriend Ellie Anderson, who is also the mother of their two children; Amara and Marley.

Following the semi-finals, Ollie celebrated his special moment by heading into the crowd to kiss Ellie, with the 'WAG' sharing her own message of love and support her her partner moments later.

From how they met to their family life with two children, here's everything you need to know about Ollie Watkins' girlfriend and their kids.

Ellie Alderson has been supporting Ollie Watkins during the Euros, and celebrated with him when England beat the Netherlands in the semi-finals. Picture: Ellie Alderson / Instagram

Who is Ollie Watkins' girlfriend?

Ollie Watkins' girlfriend is 28-year-old Ellie Anderson, and interior designer and mum to their two young children.

She is originally from West Berkshire and grew up with her twin sister, Sofia, and brother Ben.

Ellie and Ollie first started dating in 2018, and have since gone on to welcome two beautiful children together.

Ollie Watkins and his girlfriend Ellie have two children together; Amara and Marley. Picture: Ellie Alderson / Instagram

While they often post pictures together on their social media with their kids, Ollie and Ellie keep many details of their relationship private, which means we don't know too much about how they met and what connected them.

Ellie is always supportive towards Ollie's football career, however, posting a poignant message to her partner at the end of Aston Villa's season in May this year. Sharing a picture with Ollie and their kids on the football pitch, she wrote: "Wow! What a season!! Haven’t stopped crying happy tears since it started 😂 sooo proud of you. Your hard work is paying off and you deserve every part of it ❤️ and how lucky are the kids and I to witness it all. Love you OW🤘🏽❤️."

That support has carried over to the Euros where, a the last minute in the semi-finals, Ollie secured England's place in the final against Spain.

Taking to Instagram that evening, Ellie shared a picture with Ollie, writing: "You got your moment and you took it!!!!! I am soooo proud of you❤️❤️❤️❤️🌎."

Ollie Watkins welcomed his daughter in 2021 and his son in 2023. Picture: Ollie Watkins / Instagram

How many children does Ollie Watkins have?

Ollie Watkins and his girlfriend Ellie Alderson have two children together; a little girl called Amara and a son called Marley.

They welcomed their first child, Amber in September 2021, and Marley in April 2023.

Ellie announced that they were having their second child in November 2022, sharing a sweet video from their family holiday and displaying her growing baby bump. She captioned it with: "Another member pending..🤍🤰🏽"