Who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May? A look inside their sweet relationship

12 July 2024, 16:37

Ollie Watkins' mum is his biggest supporter
Ollie Watkins' mum is his biggest supporter. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Ollie Watkins has become a favourite following his Euros performance, but no one is a bigger supporter than his mum, Delsi-May.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ollie Watkins was the star of the show during England's last Euros match which saw them sail into the final.

Alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, Ollie helped guide his team to victory against the Netherlands and guarantee them a place in the last match against Spain.

While his girlfriend Ellie Alderson and their two kids Marley and Amara have been supporting Ollie, he's also received cheers from his proud mum Delsi-May. After hitting the headlines when she demanded Gareth Southgate put her son on the pitch, viewers have become enamoured with the football star's mother.

But who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May? Here is everything you need to know about their close bond.

Ollie Watkins plays for England
Ollie Watkins plays for England. Picture: Getty

Who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May?

Delsi-May is a professional singer and has been a member of the band The Superstitions since the 1990s.

After starting her career in the 1980s, Delsi-May continued to balance her demanding career with being a mother-of-five.

During an interview with The Times, she revealed how her day-to-day life looked like when an 11-year-old Ollie was accepted to Exeter City's Football Academy, which is over half an hour from their home in Newton Abbot.

Delsi-May explained: "I had to bomb it over to school, bring them back, get them something to eat, get them in the car, bomb it over to Exeter during rush hour, then make sure I got back in time for me to get to work."

Delsi-May is often see at Ollie Watkins' games
Delsi-May is often see at Ollie Watkins' games. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about her son's footballing talent, Delsi-May told The Times about how he showed an interest in the sport from nine-months-old.

She revealed that a trip to the arcade started it all, disclosing: "There was a little machine where you put a 2p in, and a little rubber ball fell out. He’d stand there and you’d drop it, and he’d kick it. He never used to miss. He was only nine months old."

Ollie Watkins became a fan favourite after his England goal
Ollie Watkins became a fan favourite after his England goal. Picture: Getty

As his career continued to flourish, Ollie was eventually signed to Aston Villa in 2020, a move which made Delsi-May emotional.

Speaking to Gaffer World, Ollie explained: "The day after I signed for Villa I was just in the hotel with my Mum and as I was going to leave to go to my first day of training and she burst into tears. 

"So, she set me off too, It was then that I actually took the time to sit down and realise that this really is a very big moment. To come up from Exeter, to be playing non-league, to then be a record-transfer for a massive club like Villa. It’s incredible."

Ollie Watkins plays for England
Ollie Watkins plays for England. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year Delsi-May went viral when a clip of her demanding Gareth Southgate let her son play gained thousbands of views on TikTok.

Speaking prior to the England vs Netherlands game, Delsi-May was recorded saying: "On Wednesday, [my wish is] that they finally let my son come on the f****** pitch!"

Luckily for her it seems like the England manager listened and allowed Ollie to play and score the winning goal which led them to the final!

Ollie Watkins plays alongside Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham
Ollie Watkins plays alongside Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham. Picture: Getty

Delsi-May can often be spotted in the stands with Ollie's girlfriend and kids, as the family cheer on the sportsman.

While it hasn't been confirmed whether Ollie will be playing in the Euros 2024 final, we're sure his mum will be there cheering him on regardless!

