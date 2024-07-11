Ollie Watkins fact file - Footballer's age, ethnicity, height, net worth, girlfriend and children
11 July 2024, 12:13
Here's everything you need to know about England's Ollie Watkins from his net worth to his relationship with girlfriend Ellie and their family.
Ollie Watkins, 28, sent Gareth Southgate's England Squad to the final of the Euros 2024 when he scored the winning goal in the 90th minute of the semi-finals against the Netherlands.
The Aston Villa forward, who celebrated his goal is epic style, celebrated with his teammates (including Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham) as well as his mum and girlfriend.
As England move into the finals of the Euros, playing Spain on Sunday, 14th July, and Ollie becomes the most-loved player on the squad, fans have started asking a lot of questions about the football star; how old is he? What is his net worth? Does he have any children?
Here's everything you need to know about Ollie Watkins including his team, family life and net worth.
Who is Ollie Watkins and how old is he?
Ollie Watkins, 28, is an English professional footballer, currently playing in the England squad for the Euros 2024.
He was born on 30th December 1995 in Torquay and given the full name Oliver George Arthur Watkins.
Ollie has become a national hero after his goal in the 90th minute of the Euros semi-finals took England into the final against Spain, due to take place on Sunday, 14th July.
What team does Ollie Watkins play for?
Ollie Watkins currently plays forward for Aston Villa and is part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros.
From 2014 until 2017 he played for Exeter City before moving to Brentford between 2017 and 2020.
In 2020, he became Aston Villa's most expensive purchase, with the Premier League team paying £28million for his skills.
What is Ollie Watkins' net worth?
According to Salary Sport, Ollie Watkins has made a total of £14million so far throughout his football career.
He is said to be on a weekly salary of £120,000, making yearly just over £6million.
This huge number, however, doesn't take into consideration his earnings through side businesses or brand deals.
How tall is Ollie Watkins?
Ollie Watkins is 5ft 11 or 1.80m tall.
What is Ollie Watkins' ethnicity?
Ollie Watkins is of Jamaican heritage.
He was raised by his mum, Delsi-May, who also brought up his three brothers and sister, providing for them through her singing career.
Who is Ollie Watkins' girlfriend?
Ollie Watkins' girlfriend is Ellie Alderson, an interior designer who is often seen at his matches showing her support.
Following the players' goal in the Euros semi-finals, Ellie took to Instagram to share a sweet message for him, writing: "You got your moment and you took it!!!!! I am soooo proud of you❤️❤️❤️❤️🌎."
The pair started dating in 2018 and have welcomed two children together.
Does Ollie Watkins have any children?
Ollie Watkins has two children with his girlfriend Ellie.
The pair welcomed a daughter, Amara, in September 2021 and their son, Marley, in April 2023.
Marking Marley's birth on Instagram last year, Ollie posted a picture of the newborn with his big sister with the caption: "Our little man is here. Truly blessed! Marley watkins 💙 17.4.23."
