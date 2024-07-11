Ollie Watkins fact file - Footballer's age, ethnicity, height, net worth, girlfriend and children

Here's everything you need to know about England's Ollie Watkins
Here's everything you need to know about England's Ollie Watkins.
Here's everything you need to know about England's Ollie Watkins from his net worth to his relationship with girlfriend Ellie and their family.

Ollie Watkins, 28, sent Gareth Southgate's England Squad to the final of the Euros 2024 when he scored the winning goal in the 90th minute of the semi-finals against the Netherlands.

The Aston Villa forward, who celebrated his goal is epic style, celebrated with his teammates (including Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham) as well as his mum and girlfriend.

As England move into the finals of the Euros, playing Spain on Sunday, 14th July, and Ollie becomes the most-loved player on the squad, fans have started asking a lot of questions about the football star; how old is he? What is his net worth? Does he have any children?

Here's everything you need to know about Ollie Watkins including his team, family life and net worth.

Ollie Watkins helps secure England's place in the final of the Euros 2024 with his stellar goal
Ollie Watkins helps secure England's place in the final of the Euros 2024 with his stellar goal. Picture: Getty

Who is Ollie Watkins and how old is he?

Ollie Watkins, 28, is an English professional footballer, currently playing in the England squad for the Euros 2024.

He was born on 30th December 1995 in Torquay and given the full name Oliver George Arthur Watkins.

Ollie has become a national hero after his goal in the 90th minute of the Euros semi-finals took England into the final against Spain, due to take place on Sunday, 14th July.

What team does Ollie Watkins play for?

Ollie Watkins currently plays forward for Aston Villa and is part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Euros.

From 2014 until 2017 he played for Exeter City before moving to Brentford between 2017 and 2020.

In 2020, he became Aston Villa's most expensive purchase, with the Premier League team paying £28million for his skills.

Ellie Alderson has been supporting Ollie Watkins during the Euros, and celebrated with him when England beat the Netherlands in the semi-finals
Ellie Alderson has been supporting Ollie Watkins during the Euros, and celebrated with him when England beat the Netherlands in the semi-finals. Picture: Ellie Alderson / Instagram

What is Ollie Watkins' net worth?

According to Salary Sport, Ollie Watkins has made a total of £14million so far throughout his football career.

He is said to be on a weekly salary of £120,000, making yearly just over £6million.

This huge number, however, doesn't take into consideration his earnings through side businesses or brand deals.

How tall is Ollie Watkins?

Ollie Watkins is 5ft 11 or 1.80m tall.

What is Ollie Watkins' ethnicity?

Ollie Watkins is of Jamaican heritage.

He was raised by his mum, Delsi-May, who also brought up his three brothers and sister, providing for them through her singing career.

Ollie Watkins and his girlfriend Ellie have two children together; Amara and Marley
Ollie Watkins and his girlfriend Ellie have two children together; Amara and Marley. Picture: Ellie Alderson / Instagram

Who is Ollie Watkins' girlfriend?

Ollie Watkins' girlfriend is Ellie Alderson, an interior designer who is often seen at his matches showing her support.

Following the players' goal in the Euros semi-finals, Ellie took to Instagram to share a sweet message for him, writing: "You got your moment and you took it!!!!! I am soooo proud of you❤️❤️❤️❤️🌎."

The pair started dating in 2018 and have welcomed two children together.

Ollie Watkins welcomed his daughter in 2021 and his son in 2023
Ollie Watkins welcomed his daughter in 2021 and his son in 2023. Picture: Ollie Watkins / Instagram

Does Ollie Watkins have any children?

Ollie Watkins has two children with his girlfriend Ellie.

The pair welcomed a daughter, Amara, in September 2021 and their son, Marley, in April 2023.

Marking Marley's birth on Instagram last year, Ollie posted a picture of the newborn with his big sister with the caption: "Our little man is here. Truly blessed! Marley watkins 💙 17.4.23."

