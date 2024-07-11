What is the weather on Sunday for the Euros and Wimbledon finals?

The forecast for Sunday the 14th of July has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Sunday the 14th of July means the finals of the Euros and Wimbledon will be on TV and we can't wait to watch England v Spain and see who tops the tennis tournament. But what is the weather meant to be like on Sunday?

Wimbledon and the Euros are set to dominate our TV screens this Sunday, as we watch England v Spain in the football contest and the final of the Men's Singles.

As we wait for confirmation on whether Kate Middleton will be joining the Royal Box this weekend, and while we watch Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham putting their footie skills to the test in Germany, our thoughts have turned to what the weather may be like for these outdoor events.

It's been a cold start to summer, but with word of a 'heat dome' approaching and highs of 30C, many of us are hoping for a sunny Sunday the 14th of July, so we can enjoy this exciting day of sport outside.

But before we crack open our barbecues, what is the weather forecast for Sunday?

England are playing in the Euros final this Sunday. Picture: Getty

Weather on Sunday 14th July

This weekend is set to bring warmer temperatures to our shores, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures in their 20Cs this Sunday- just in time for the Euros and Wimbledon celebrations.

London is set to be the warmest place in the UK with highs of 23C, while Bournemouth can expect similar temperatures. Further north, Birmingham will see temperatures around 20C, with Manchester averaging the same.

It will be a bit cooler in Scotland, with Glasgow seeing the best sunshine and expecting highs of 20C.

The Met Office are predicting warm temperatures on Sunday. Picture: Met Office

This sunny weather will come as a delight to those who have been waiting for the heat to arrive.

With an average UK temperature of 12.8°C from the 1st of June to the 8th of July, we could be set for one of our coldest summers yet.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: "The UK’s summer so far has been remarkably cold by recent standards. Since the year 2000, only 2012 was this cold from June 1 to July 8."

Fans are hoping Kate Middleton will attend Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Luckily those playing in the Wimbledon finals should see the warmer weather, however if for some reason it does rain in SW19, there is a back-up plan.

Centre Court will usually have the roof open when players compete, but if there is some drizzle present, then officials will order the retractable roof to be closed. This usually takes around 10 minutes to complete and the games can recommence shortly after.