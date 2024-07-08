When is the Wimbledon 2024 final?

The Wimbledon 2024 finals will happen on 13th and 14th July. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When will the final matches of Wimbledon 2024 take place and who is playing in them?

Wimbledon 2024 has so far been a historical year for the Championships as we saw what could potentially be the end of Andy Murray's Wimbledon career and British star Emma Raducanu crash out before the finals.

The tennis championships, which take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in South West London, run for a total of two weeks and sees some of the biggest players come up against each other for the title of Wimbledon champion and that hefty cash prize.

While die-hard fans of the sport will be keeping up to date with the games each day, others only start to take a real interest when it comes to the big finals.

So when are the Wimbledon 2024 finals and who will be playing in the matches?

Carlos Alcaraz won the Gentlemen's Singles of Wimbledon in 2023. Picture: Getty

When is the Wimbledon 2024 final?

The final matches of the Wimbledon 2024 categories will take place on Saturday, 13th July, and Sunday, 14th July.

On Saturday, the Ladies' Singles Finals will take place alongside the Gentlemen's Doubles Final, the Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final and the Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Finals.

On Sunday, the Gentlemen’s Singles Final will take place as well as the Ladies' Doubles Final, the Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals and the Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final.

There are currently no times confirmed for each of the finals, with the line-up still be determined as the championships progress, but will be announced closer to the time.

The Princess of Wales usually hands out the trophies at the Wimbledon finals. Picture: Getty

Here's when the finals of Wimbledon 2024 will be:

Saturday, 13th July

Ladies’ Singles Final

Gentlemen's Doubles Final

Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Sunday, 14th July

Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Ladies' Doubles Final

Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals

Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final

Who is in the final of Wimbledon 2024?

As Wimbledon 2024 is still on-going, and with just under a week to go until the final, the players who will take to the courts in a bid to win the Championships is still being determined.